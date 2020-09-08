Former SpaceX CIO and Broadcom executive Ken Venner joins e-Share as President and Chief Product Officer.
Boston, Massachusetts 18 August 2020
Former SpaceX CIO and Broadcom executive Ken Venner joins external file sharing & content collaboration technology innovator e-Share as President and Chief Product Officer. The announcement was made by Nicholas Stamos, CEO.
Venner has extensive industry experience spanning over 30 years serving in senior executive roles for high tech organizations including SpaceX, Broadcom, Rockwell and Nokia. e-Share is focused on providing External File Sharing and Content Collaboration services to the Fortune 2000. Customers include Healthcare Insurers, Financial Institutions, Federal Government Agencies, Manufacturers, Pharmas and Retailers. Venner will help guide the company’s growth in these segments.
Before joining e-Share, Ken and the SpaceX IT team built the “digital nervous” system that powered the hyper-growth of SpaceX. Delivering technology enabled business solutions, Ken’s team enabled the company to scale its custom manufacturing and rocket launch capabilities from one vehicle per year to 20+. Before SpaceX Ken spent 12 years scaling Broadcom from $400M in revenue to $8.6B as their CIO and SVP of Corporate Services. At SpaceX and Broadcom, Ken had responsibility for IT strategy, planning and cybersecurity for both corporate and customer initiatives with a focus of making “IT Like Air”. He oversaw enterprise wide infrastructure architecture and standardization, integration, business transformation and the development of enterprise application solutions.
“As a member of e-Share’s executive management team, Ken’s information technology, business process and cybersecurity experience will help drive current and future product development and delivery with a clear focus on highly-secure and more productive file sharing and content collaboration with external parties. His innovative thinking and vision will inform our strategic direction, helping us increase the market share and profitability of e-Share,” said Stamos.
Ken’s track record of scaling organizations and building simple to use technology solutions that streamline organizations will power e-Share's plans for massive growth. He will also be instrumental in expanding the company’s operations, development and implementation delivery teams.
“I’m very excited to join the e-Share team. As a founding investor, and an active user of their product, I am thrilled to be working with the team to drive the future direction of our offering. In these challenging times, the need for a secure, easy to use collaboration solution, that enables companies to share information in a compliant way with customers, suppliers and business partners, puts e-Share in a perfect position to deliver highly differentiated solutions to the market.” said Venner.
