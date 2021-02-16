SDI Selects e-Share for Inclusion in Supplier Catalog Management Service

e-Share has been selected by SDI to be added to it's Supplier Catalog Management to lower the cost and improve the quality of supplier data collection process.

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- e-Share, a global external collaboration software company, today announced it has been selected by SDI for incorporation into its Supplier Catalog Management service to lower the cost and improve the quality of its supplier data collection process.SDI, a market leader in Digital Supply Chain Solutions, had expanded its services to include over 6,000 suppliers, necessitating a higher level of automation around the collection of product descriptions for inclusion in eProcurement catalogs. SDI’s existing SFTP-based approach to file collection, and all other file transfer solutions it considered, did not provide the ease-of-use that the suppliers demanded.e-Share was able to provide SDI with two vital components for its Supplier Catalog Management service. First, e-Share allowed SDI present a simple, SDI-branded web portal for suppliers to upload files containing product descriptions, while eliminating the need to pre-provision supplier accounts. Second, e-Share allowed SDI to leverage its user’s familiarity with Microsoft Office 365, with uploaded files stored in SharePoint Online.“We are delighted to contribute to SDI’s innovative supply chain solution and share their commitment to delivering a great user experience to their suppliers”, says Nick Stamos, e-Share co-founder and CEO. “eDelivery and eCollection of documents is a fast-growing part of our business as business transformation projects begin to focus on file-based workflows that involve suppliers and partners.”“e-Share simplified and improved the quality of our data collection process.”, says Ron Fijalkowski, SDI’s SVP, Digital Supply Chain. “It’s modern and simple UX allowed us to quickly implement and secure our partnerships with our suppliers and continue to innovate our Digital Supply Chain Solutions”.About e-Sharee-Share is a leading provider of enterprise software solutions for file sharing and content collaboration with external parties using Microsoft 365. We enable organizations to engage their clients, partners, and suppliers easily and securely using the productivity tools and workflows users are already familiar with – Teams, SharePoint Online, Outlook, and OneDrive. Our solutions make customer experience and file-based workflow transformation practical through the easy, secure, and collaborative sharing of essential data with customers, suppliers, and partners. To learn more about e-Share, visit http://www.e-share.us About SDISDI is a Digital Supply Chain Solutions firm with a focused practice in Indirect Materials, MRO, and Industrial/Facilities Technology. We go to market through an innovative As-a-Service offering, delivering custom solutions and results designed to improve our client’s MRO and supply chain performance. Using a custom suite of products, services and tools, SDI's platform coordinates, aligns and optimizes every step of the digital supply chain. Lower costs, smarter inventories and more reliable production are all natural results from a more connected MRO supply chain. To learn more about SDI, visit http://www.sdi.com