rSchoolToday & VNN Sports Join Operations
rSchoolToday and VNN have joined forces to provide the largest and most adopted web-based platform of Athletic Solutions.TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- rSchoolToday and VNN have joined forces to provide the largest and most adopted web-based platform of Athletic Solutions for high schools, middle schools, colleges, and state athletics associations.
The platform includes a suite of web and mobile apps covering athletic scheduling, paperless registration and fee payment, assigning and paying officials, facilities management, team websites, league web sites, state web sites, publishing and social media management, fundraising, stats & rankings, communications between staff/players/spectators, student information system integration, sports video library, and instant data-sharing with state athletic associations to eliminate redundant data entry for everyone.
rSchoolToday and VNN together will help the nation’s schools and associations create stronger athletic programs through more efficient workflow, less costly operations, increased communication, stronger public presence, intelligent fundraising, and increased civic pride.
“Combining our sports products and services, will truly create the one-stop-shop for both high school and college sports,” said Rick Ehrman, CEO of VNN Sports. “In the past, both our companies were able to make lasting contributions to the communities we each served. Together, with our joint thirty years of experience, we’ll be able to take the best, most impactful ideas that stand to change the way high school and college sports is managed, marketed, and perceived and apply it at a massive scale that has never been seen before in this market.”
"This will be a game-changer. We’re excited about the combined power and value we can now bring to our K12 schools, colleges, and state associations. It’s about to get very interesting,” said Ray Dretske, CEO of rSchoolToday.
About VNN:
VNN is America's largest and fastest-growing high school sports communication platform. As the exclusive partner of 15% of all US high school athletic communities, VNN connects the high school sports experience onto a single platform for 19-million passionate parents, athletes, fans, software providers, and athletic professionals
About rSchoolToday:
rSchoolToday is a 27-year-old company providing an integrated suite of 25 cloud-hosted Software and Mobile App solutions to the K-12 and college education market. rSchool’s Sports Management Platform includes the most widely adopted athletic scheduler on the market. rSchool currently serves over 8,700 schools and 15 state athletic associations.
