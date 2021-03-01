Vivlion® licenses CRISPR/Cas9 patent portfolio from Broad Institute

Vivlion provides next generation CRISPR/Cas reagents & services Ivan Dikic, Co-Founder & CEO (Photo by Etienne Doetsch)

FRANKFURT AM MAIN, GERMANY, March 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vivlion GmbH today announced the execution of a non-exclusive license agreement with the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard. The agreement provides Vivlion with access to CRISPR/Cas9 intellectual property from the Broad Institute and its partners.

Vivlion is a Frankfurt-based startup company providing next generation CRISPR/Cas gRNA libraries and screening services for the global R&D market. It holds an exclusive license to Goethe University of Frankfurt’s proprietary 3Cs technology for the production of next generation 3Cs CRISPR/Cas gRNA libraries. “Our 3Cs technology enables the production of high-quality single and dual-combinatorial CRISPR/Cas libraries in any order of diversity. Due to our unique production process, even complex reagents can be produced without compromising on quality”, explained Manuel Kaulich, CSO of Vivlion. The company’s product portfolio includes CRISPR libraries with dual combinations of gRNAs that may be arranged in a multiplexed, random format or in pre-defined, fixed pairs. Whilst multiplex reagents empower gene interaction and synthetic lethality screening, fixed-pair reagents open the field of high-throughput excision genomics in the coding and non-coding genome.

Vivlion was recently featured as “one to watch” in the new Spinoff Prize competition launched by Nature and Merck KGaA Darmstadt, Germany. “The Broad Institute license broadens our license portfolio and enables us to offer our range of R&D CRISPR screening reagents and services to customers worldwide”, added Ivan Đikić, CEO of Vivlion. For more information on Vivlion’s off-the-shelf and customized solutions, visit www.vivlion.de.

About Vivlion GmbH: Vivlion GmbH provides innovative gene editing reagents and screening services for the global R&D market based on the proprietary 3Cs technology developed at Goethe University’s Institute of Biochemistry II. Vivlion is a spin-off of Goethe University Frankfurt am Main, founded in December 2018 by a team of scientists together with Goethe University Frankfurt am Main as a shareholder. Seed funding was secured by a private equity company, gsccb Beteiligungsverwaltung GmbH. For more information on Vivlion’s off-the-shelf and customized solutions, visit www.vivlion.de.