Radio Show Spreads Love in a World Eager for Positivity
What I do is based on powers we all have inside us; the ability to endure; the ability to love, to carry on, to make the best of what we have- and you don‘t have to be a ‘Superman’ to do it.”LANSING, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Wednesday, March 3, 2021, IRMIX Radio is proud to present Stuck on the Name with Donia Collier, and Arricca Oberlin.
— Christopher Reeve
In the midst of a global pandemic, two single best friends from the suburbs of Lansing, Michigan, Donia and Arricca, set out to share their positivity with the world. While quarantined at home, the girls would call each other for daily conversations as an escape from the maddening isolation. They had the idea for a radio talk show and immediately got to work.
Donia, embraces being bubbly, giggly, animated, lively, and full of love. Love is her driving force, reaching beyond her personal circle, she truly cares for the world and all who exist in it. She finds inspiration in kindness and generosity, in other cultures, music, and food, and she loves to see others succeed and enjoys time with her family.
Arricca is all heart, full of curiosity and passion, she instantly connects with every type of personality. The love she has for humanity is unmeasurable. Her greatest fulfillment comes from making the dreams of others come true. “I’m all about peace, love, harmony, and the beauty of other cultures,” says Arrica. She enjoys time with her family, her 18 nieces, and nephews.
The two love putting all their time into their passion projects and always stay very busy. They truly care for the world around them and quickly decided that would be their topic for the show. Passion for people, music, culture, art, food, etc.; this is what motivates these two women. Their commitment to finding anything inspiring, altruistic, uplifting, unique, or positive in the world is unprecedented. Limitations are a welcome challenge and will not deter these two. They are strong, passionate and they possess the will to succeed! No matter who, what, or where, Arricca and Donia will find it and spend an hour “STUCK ON THE NAME”.
“What I do is based on powers we all have inside us; the ability to endure; the ability to love, to carry on, to make the best of what we have- and you don‘t have to be a ‘Superman’ to do it.”
-Christopher Reeve
“Stuck on the Name” airs March 3rd and the first show will feature a kind-hearted 7-year-old girl from Michigan who wrote a book called “My New Normal”. The book is about navigating daily life during the pandemic and promotes a positive outlook on how to socialize safely and keep a positive attitude in these difficult times. Mackenzie’s story is so incredibly inspiring. She handles being a child during the age of COVID-19 with positivity and grace. She has so much confidence and honestly.
Donia and Arrica feel it is important that Mackenzie’s story be shared and other stories like hers. If you have an inspiring or unique story to share, we want to hear from you! Please visit our website or reach out to our team via email with your submissions. You could be featured on our show!
Submit your stories here: reallifeheroes@irmixradio.net
Tune in with Donia & Arricca to be inspired by these two women’s unshakable positivity and the stories of the people they speak with around the world.
“Stuck on the Name'' airs Wednesdays at 8:00 a.m. EST beginning March 3rd on IRMIX Radio.
IRMIX Radio will be broadcasting non-stop starting March 1st.
Tune in at https://www.irmixradio.net, on the IRMIX Radio ROKU app, or through Alexa!
The shows will be repeated on Sundays and for anyone who is unable to tune in, full episodes will be available On-Demand through iTunes and Spotify!
For questions or inspirational story submissions, please visit: www.stuckonthename.com
Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stuckonthename/
Donia and Arricca
IRMIX Radio, LLC
+1 517-234-3308
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter