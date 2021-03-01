IRMIX Radio Introduces Its Most Ambitious Show Yet
DETROIT, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at 12:00 p.m. EST IRMIX Radio is proud to present its most ambitious and enlightening show; Tea Time Tuesdays with Tee!
Every Tuesday afternoon from 12 pm EST to 1 pm EST, host Tee Spence will undertake the objective of meeting with various celebrity guests in order to find out their secrets of longevity within the industry. From guests with a background in music to guests with a background in comedy and everything in between, Tee will sit and chat with them, so pull out your #chamomileTee and get ready for an #uplifting hour chock full of #transparency! The lunch hour belongs to Tee Spence! Host Tee Spence is a Michigan native with an unquenchable thirst for knowledge.
A former model, actress, radio personality, freelance correspondent, among other endeavors, Tee Spence has acquired experience in the industry from across many spectrums of art. Her past experience as a radio personality gives IRMIX Radio full confidence in her abilities to communicate properly and efficiently with her guests. Tee Spence is nothing short of a meteoric personality, one more that will usher IRMIX Radio in a new era of prosperity. Tee Spence looks forward to sharing the knowledge she has picked up throughout her career with her guests and listeners in hopes of creating a greater collective of thought, rather than a simple set of experiences. “My joy and excitement come with the love for music and radio,” says host Tee Spence. Tee has previously co-hosted on The Jay King Network Radio Podcasts, SpeakerRadio.com, along with Jerry Royce Live Radio Network, in addition to doing voiceovers for TapTheMicRadio.com.
She is currently co-hosting on Industry Revue in the Mix with host Martone on IRMIX Radio. While these experiences exemplify Tee Spence’s co-hosting abilities, Tea Time Tuesdays are Tee’s first experience as a proper host. With Tee at the helm of this program, the lunchtime hour will never be the same!
The experience of hosting a show on her own for the first time is one that Tee Spence hopes will be of inspiration for many people hoping to get their foot in the entertainment business. Tee would like to show the world that her looks are just one piece of the collective puzzle that makes up her character. Tee is a college-taught woman who believes in the art of learning as an avenue for growth. Tea Time Tuesdays will allow Tee to demonstrate this idea of hers.
Tee Time Tuesdays with Tee will be an interview-focused program in which Tee Spence will speak to guests and discuss their experiences within the industry. Tee’s outlook on the current state of the Hollywood industry is one she hopes to improve. This is because of the dishonesty that plagues many of its biggest personalities. Tee prides herself on her genuine sense of character and wisdom, therefore listeners will be treated to a pure and natural conversation between our host and her guests.
By cultivating a culture of altruism within her interviews, Tee is certain that she will be able to do this. This approach to interviewing will grace Tee and the listener with many secrets that may help those looking to “make it” in the industry. Because of the show's air time, Tee is taking it upon herself to make the lunch an hour a sincere event. By bringing a positive outlook and a positive mindset to the lunch hour, Tee hopes to stand out among the muck of the day her listeners might be dealing with. So come and listen to what juicy secrets Tee discusses with her guests! Tea Time Tuesday with Tee airs every Tuesday from 12 pm to 1 pm on IRMIX Radio. We hope to see you there!
