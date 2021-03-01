COMMON SENSE REQURED PODCAST RETURNS TO IRMIX RADIO
Two Black Girls Trying to Make Sense Out of Nonsense
Common Sense Required with Stacey and Wanda...Where Wendy meets Oprah meets Thelma and Louise.”OAKLAND, CA, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today IRMIX RADIO announced the return of Common Sense Required Radio Podcast, available to listeners everywhere on irmixradio.net, Apple iTunes, Roku, Spotify, and Soundcloud. Common Sense Required is a lifestyle variety entertainment-based talk show, focusing primarily on relationships, pop culture, current events, trending and celebrity news, inspirational stories, interviews, and everyday people doing extraordinary things. Chocked full of opinions, life lessons, reflections, and epiphanies each episode find the two girlfriends going down a rabbit hole of discovery as they seek to make sense out of nonsense, talking about anything, everything, and sometimes nothing.
— Martone Daniels, IRMIX Radio CEO
CAST
Stacey: The Diva - a flirty, energetic, congenial, and outgoing socialite, street-savvy girlie girl. Stacey L. Miller is a Communications Professor, STEAM Curriculum Developer, Engagement Expert who teaches writing, communications, and team-building techniques, coaches public speakers, is an event producer, editor, speaker, and author of Better Not Bitter, The Good Girl’sGuide to Navigating Life’s Disappointments. She earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Media & Communications and a Master’s Degree in Public Relations Management.
Wanda: is Quick-witted, opinionated, “buffer” required, with a fun sense of humor and the gift of gab. Wanda Cornelius has worked for some of San Francisco’s most recognized radio stations: 98.1 KISS FM R&B, KKSF 103.7 Smooth Jazz, AM 1220 KDOW, 860 AM The Answer, and AM 1100 KFAX. Has hosted her own show “After Hours” at AM 1100 KFAX, Christian, Teach & Talk. During her career in radio, she started her own company, Red Lipstick Events & Productions, worked with and met some of the most amazing people including Academy Award Winner Jamie Foxx, Grammy Award Winning Chris Botti, Steve Forbes, Editor and Chief of Forbes magazine. Wanda has a Bachelor’s Degree in Business with a concentration in Marketing.
What do these two friends have in common? They are just plain nosey and won’t stop staring, asking questions, or talking until they get to the bottom of any topic discussed. They use their education, intelligence, gut, and street smarts to determine whether you have it, common sense, or you don’t. We’ll let Stacey and Wanda be the judge of that! They also enjoy every facet of entertainment, sports, and celebrities; not necessarily in that order.
Availability
Tune in for Common Sense Required’s return to irmixradio.net on Monday, March 1st, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. EST. Common Sense Required is available for immediate download on all streaming platforms, including Apple iTunes, Roku, Spotify, and Soundcloud.
