Williston Barracks//Fatal Motor Vehicle Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 21A100640
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Adam Marchand
STATION: Williston
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: 2/27/21 06:12 AM
STREET: I-89 North
TOWN: South Burlington
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: Mile Marker 89.65
WEATHER: Cloudy
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Theodore Bowen
AGE: 32
SEAT BELT? Unknown
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Essex Jct., VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2010
VEHICLE MAKE: Nissan
VEHICLE MODEL: Altima
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: Deceased
HOSPITAL: UVMMC
VEHICLE #1
OCCUPANT: Michelle Martin
AGE: 45
SEAT BELT? Unknown
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Colchester, VT
INJURIES: Deceased
HOSPITAL: NA
SUMMARY OF CRASH: On 2/27/21 at approximately 06:12 AM, VT State Police responded to a single vehicle crash on I-89 Northbound in South Burlington. Preliminary investigation has revealed that Vehicle 1 struck a guardrail on the right side of the road while traveling northbound. Subsequently, Vehicle 1 veered left into the median, where it flipped and struck a tree. Both occupants of Vehicle 1, Theodore Bowen (32) and Michelle Martin (45), died as a result of the crash.
This crash remains under investigation and it is too early to tell if speed or impairment were factors. Any witnesses are encouraged to call Trooper Marchand at 802-878-7111. Thank you.