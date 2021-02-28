Williston Barracks//Fatal Motor Vehicle Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 21A100640

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Adam Marchand

STATION: Williston

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: 2/27/21 06:12 AM

STREET: I-89 North

TOWN: South Burlington

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: Mile Marker 89.65

WEATHER: Cloudy

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Theodore Bowen

AGE: 32

SEAT BELT? Unknown

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Essex Jct., VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2010

VEHICLE MAKE: Nissan

VEHICLE MODEL: Altima

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: Deceased

HOSPITAL: UVMMC

VEHICLE #1

OCCUPANT: Michelle Martin

AGE: 45

SEAT BELT? Unknown

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Colchester, VT

INJURIES: Deceased

HOSPITAL: NA

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On 2/27/21 at approximately 06:12 AM, VT State Police responded to a single vehicle crash on I-89 Northbound in South Burlington. Preliminary investigation has revealed that Vehicle 1 struck a guardrail on the right side of the road while traveling northbound. Subsequently, Vehicle 1 veered left into the median, where it flipped and struck a tree. Both occupants of Vehicle 1, Theodore Bowen (32) and Michelle Martin (45), died as a result of the crash.

This crash remains under investigation and it is too early to tell if speed or impairment were factors. Any witnesses are encouraged to call Trooper Marchand at 802-878-7111. Thank you.