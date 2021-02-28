RE: Road Closure - 91 N exit 6
91 NB in the area of exit 6 is now open.
I91 N in the area of Exit 6 will have both lanes closed until further notice due to a motor vehicle crash. Specific details are not available at this time, updates will be provided as appropriate. Motorist should seek alternative routes and expect delays in the area.
Please drive carefully.
