USA Merchants Targeting YoReSpot

There’s a new social media that is making waves with people from all over and with all backgrounds. The site is called YoReSpot. Created and funded by Brandon Irlbeck of Bayard, Iowa, this site was started with the belief that all people can come together without anyone experiencing the widespread censorship that other sites enforce. Whether it’s for a meme that you post, a comment made to someone, or even for liking things too much, too fast; this censorship has gotten out of hand, and it is only furthering the divide between people. YoReSpot has many features for it’s users to enjoy, including going live, calling in messenger, games, blog section and so much more. Not only does it have a familiar feel, but it runs smooth and the peaceful community like feel is astounding. A site for unity, for peaceful interactions, no matter what your spiritual beliefs, political or personal views are.



Despite standing up for unity, this site has not been met by everyone with open arms, including some other companies. In November of 2020, YoReSpot decided to use PayPal, Inc. for a one time payment of $9.99 for an ad-free version of the social networking site. This option removes ads, and also helps support the independently owned company. After just one week of use, PayPal emailed Irlbeck, CEO of YoReSpot, to inform him they were permanently suspending his business account. PayPal emails stated they did not have to explain why or how they came to this decision of action. Naturally, wanting to know why, a phone call took place between Irlbeck and PayPal in December of 2020. The PayPal representative stated that the company didn’t want anything to do with a site promoting Save the Children and Fund Homeless Vets movements, then proceeded to hang up on Irlbeck. They have since refused to engage in further contact with Irlbeck or his team and are still holding the money. “PayPal put a hold on a pretty decent chunk of change and said they would not release it for 180 days,” Irlbeck states, “none of this makes any sense to me. We haven’t done anything against their Terms of Service.”



Following the PayPal incident, Irlbeck decided to switch to Stripe for monetizing. Stripe was founded by John and Patrick Collison, with Patrick as the CEO. Things went very smooth with Stripe for a couple months, and Irlbeck thought that those issues were all in the past. Then on 2/26/2021, Stripe emailed Irlbeck saying they have permanently canceled the account and are holding the funds for 120 days. When Irlbeck tried to get an explanation, he got the familiar response that Stripe has the right to refuse to explain why his account was suspended permanently. “Here’s the kicker though,” Irlbeck says, “Stripe will not even allow me to refund users, they have locked my account completely.” So, Stripe is not just holding the money, but refusing to allow refunds as well; they’re effectively taking control of money that isn’t legally theirs, without a word of why or any communication thereafter.



Irlbeck has emailed his team of lawyers and is waiting back to find out if YoReSpot can take any legal action. “They have already gone through every transaction,” Irlbeck states, “and have concluded that neither PayPal or Stripe’s Terms of Service were not violated, in any way.” Some of his users have asked if there is anything they can do, while others are even calling for a boycott of Stripe and PayPal, Inc. for this ludicrous action made against such a respected and hardworking businessman. Irlbeck has vowed to do his best to find a payment company that does not have these policies and won’t shut accounts down without just cause.