Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Metal Pole) Offense: 2000 Block of 10th Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Third District announced an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Metal Pole) offense that occurred on Saturday, February 27, 2021, in the 2000 Block of 10th Street, Northwest.

At approximately 1:41 pm, a suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect brandished a metal pole and assaulted the victim. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers.

On Saturday, February 27, 2021, 35 year-old Musse Belete, of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon.