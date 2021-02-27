Alexander James Rodriguez Drops ‘Doesn’t Matter To Me’
Teen sensation Alexander James Rodriguez releases his debut ballad, 'Doesn't Matter To Me' with beautiful lyricsLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, February 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alexander James Rodriguez, who began his music career at age 12 during the height of last year's pandemic, has released his first record of 2021, ‘Doesn’t Matter To Me’ on all platforms. This is the first single he actively wrote on, and what makes this ballad stand out, are the lyrics we can all relate to right now.
‘Doesn’t Matter To Me’ is a touching coming-of-age song that the singer-songwriter co-wrote with Alex Jacke and Liz Rodriguez. The record, which was recorded in North Hollywood, has a very impactful message for fans and new listeners.
"When we first heard the beat, it was apparent the message was about love or relationships, but I didn’t want to just write another love song, I really wanted something fitting for the times we currently live in – things that affect our daily lives now. So, the song became about forbidden love whether that be a forbidden friendship or love interest from family, friends, or peers. And ultimately their approval doesn’t matter because love, however it comes, always finds a way.” said Rodriguez.
Although new to the music industry, the 13-year-old actor and singer-songwriter has formally cemented his career in music by winning the 2021 ‘Rising Star Award’ at the Hollywood Music in Media Award, alongside music giants John Legend, Justin Timberlake, and Kenny Loggins.
Fans of Alexander James Rodriguez only have a short time to wait for the song's music video. The official 'Doesn’t Matter To Me' music video, which was filmed in Los Angeles on February 21, is releasing on Friday, March 5.
‘Doesn’t Matter To Me’ from Alexander James Rodriguez is currently out and available for download on iTunes and all digital streaming platforms including Apple Music, Spotify, Amazon Music, YouTube Music, TikTok, Pandora, DEEZER, and more!
