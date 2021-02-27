Westminster / DUI Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 21B100797

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Alexander Sidor

STATION: Westminster

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 02/26/2021 @ 1946 hours

STREET: Depot Street

TOWN: Newfane

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Howe Street

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Marisa Birri

AGE: 41

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newfane, Vermont

VEHICLE YEAR: 2020

VEHICLE MAKE: Ford

VEHICLE MODEL: Edge

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Minor damage to front bumper

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: (IDENTIFY)

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

At the above date and time Troopers of Vermont State Police were traveling on Depot Road in the Town of Newfane, Vermont and observed a vehicle off the east side of the road.

Upon investigation, Marisa Birri was determined to be the operator. Further investigation revealed that Birri was impaired.

Birri was arrested for suspicion of DUI and transported to the Vermont State Police barracks in Westminster for processing. Birri was processed and released to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division on March 16, 2021 at 1330 hours.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Yes

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Windham

COURT DATE/TIME: 03/16/2021 @1330 hours

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.