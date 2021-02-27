Westminster / DUI Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 21B100797
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Alexander Sidor
STATION: Westminster
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 02/26/2021 @ 1946 hours
STREET: Depot Street
TOWN: Newfane
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Howe Street
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Marisa Birri
AGE: 41
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newfane, Vermont
VEHICLE YEAR: 2020
VEHICLE MAKE: Ford
VEHICLE MODEL: Edge
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Minor damage to front bumper
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: (IDENTIFY)
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
At the above date and time Troopers of Vermont State Police were traveling on Depot Road in the Town of Newfane, Vermont and observed a vehicle off the east side of the road.
Upon investigation, Marisa Birri was determined to be the operator. Further investigation revealed that Birri was impaired.
Birri was arrested for suspicion of DUI and transported to the Vermont State Police barracks in Westminster for processing. Birri was processed and released to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division on March 16, 2021 at 1330 hours.
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Yes
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Windham
COURT DATE/TIME: 03/16/2021 @1330 hours
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.