St. Johnsbury / DUI #4, DLS, Cruelty to a Child
CASE#: 21A400821
TROOPER: Garces
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 2000 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: I91 North mile marker 152
VIOLATION: DUI #4, DLS, Cruelty to a Child
ACCUSED: Scott Sheltra
AGE: 43
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Westfield, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 02/26/2021 at approximately 2000 hours, A motor vehicle stop was conducted on a vehicle swerving on the roadway near mile marker 152 on I91 north. The operator, Scott Sheltra, showed signs of impairment and was subsequently arrested for suspicion of DUI. A juvenile was in the vehicle with him and he was operating his vehicle with a criminally suspended license. He was taken to the St. Johnsbury Barracks for processing and released with a citation.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 3/15/2021 at 0800 hours
COURT: Caledonia County Superior Court Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.