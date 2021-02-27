Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
St. Johnsbury / DUI #4, DLS, Cruelty to a Child

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A400821

TROOPER: Garces                            

STATION: St. Johnsbury                     

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 2000 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: I91 North mile marker 152

VIOLATION: DUI #4, DLS, Cruelty to a Child

 

ACCUSED: Scott Sheltra                                              

AGE: 43

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Westfield, VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 02/26/2021 at approximately 2000 hours,  A motor vehicle stop was conducted on a vehicle swerving on the roadway near mile marker 152 on I91 north. The operator, Scott Sheltra, showed signs of impairment and was subsequently arrested for suspicion of DUI. A juvenile was in the vehicle with him and he was operating his vehicle with a criminally suspended license. He was taken to the St. Johnsbury Barracks for processing and released with a citation.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME:  3/15/2021 at 0800 hours        

COURT: Caledonia County Superior Court Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A    

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

