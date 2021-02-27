St. Johnsbury / DUI #4, DLS, Cruelty to a Child

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A400821

TROOPER: Garces

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 2000 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: I91 North mile marker 152

VIOLATION: DUI #4, DLS, Cruelty to a Child

ACCUSED: Scott Sheltra

AGE: 43

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Westfield, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 02/26/2021 at approximately 2000 hours, A motor vehicle stop was conducted on a vehicle swerving on the roadway near mile marker 152 on I91 north. The operator, Scott Sheltra, showed signs of impairment and was subsequently arrested for suspicion of DUI. A juvenile was in the vehicle with him and he was operating his vehicle with a criminally suspended license. He was taken to the St. Johnsbury Barracks for processing and released with a citation.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 3/15/2021 at 0800 hours

COURT: Caledonia County Superior Court Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.