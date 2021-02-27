Re: I 89 SB Exit 15
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Williston Barracks
Updated News Release - Highway / Traffic Notification
I 89 southbound lanes are now open in the area of exit 15 and I 89 northbound is down to one lane.
This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
David Hamlin II
Emergency Communication Dispatcher 1
CIDT Member
VSP - Williston PSAP
2777 St. George rd.
Williston, VT 05495
Phone: 802.878.7111
PSAP Fax: 802.878.3173
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Williston Barracks
News Release - Highway / Traffic Notification
I 89 southbound is closed in the area of exit 15 due to a crash near mile marker 89.6 southbound.
This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
David Hamlin II
Emergency Communication Dispatcher 1
CIDT Member
VSP - Williston PSAP
2777 St. George rd.
Williston, VT 05495
Phone: 802.878.7111
PSAP Fax: 802.878.3173