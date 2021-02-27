Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Re: I 89 SB Exit 15

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Williston Barracks 

Updated News Release - Highway / Traffic Notification

I 89 south and north bound lanes are now open in the area of exit 15.

Please drive carefully.

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Williston Barracks 

Updated News Release - Highway / Traffic Notification

I 89 southbound lanes are now open in the area of exit 15 and I 89 northbound is down to one lane.

This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.  

Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes.  Please drive carefully.

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Williston Barracks 

News Release - Highway / Traffic Notification

I 89 southbound is closed in the area of exit 15 due to a crash near mile marker 89.6 southbound.

This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.  

Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes.  Please drive carefully.

