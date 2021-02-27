RE: Road Closure I 89 N MM5

Update:

One lane open at this time

Proceed with caution

From: Howland, Neena <Neena.Howland@vermont.gov> Sent: Saturday, February 27, 2021 12:23 PM To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>; DPS - B1 Disp <DPS.B1Disp@vermont.gov>; Hudson, Eric <Eric.Hudson@vermont.gov>; Martin, Daniel V <Daniel.V.Martin@vermont.gov> Subject: Road Closure I 89 N MM5

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Royalton State Po

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

I 89 N MM5 in Hartford both lanes closed at this time due to a Tractor Trail Jack Knife . Specific details are not available at this time, updates will be provided as appropriate. Motorists should expect delays in the area.

Please drive carefully.

Thanks,