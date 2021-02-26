Mayes County Receives Block Grant Award

The Oklahoma Department of Commerce/Community Development announced that Mayes County on behalf of Mayes County Rural Water District No. 5 is the recipient of a Community Development Block Grant – Economic Development Infrastructure Financing (CDBG-EDIF) award totaling $395,200.

The award will be used for the construction of publicly owned water improvements to support the expansion of Trece, Inc. This award allocation will help support Oklahoma’s continuing commitment to job creation and diversification of Oklahoma’s economic base. The Oklahoma Department of Commerce manages the federally funded CDBG-EDIF program in the State. Additional funding for the project will be provided by the company.

The CDBG-EDIF program helps eligible cities, towns, and counties with the financing of infrastructure improvements for new companies or industries locating to Oklahoma or expanding Oklahoma businesses. The purpose of the program is to stimulate long-term job creation and investment.

For more than 35 years, Trece, Inc. has been a customer-focused, market-driven organization that develops, manufactures and markets insect pheromone and karomone-based products designed to respond to customer needs, protect food production and preserve the environment. The Trece product catalog currently contains more than 100 species-specific, pheromone-based kits, attractants and lures, and a full line of trap modes designed for a wide variety of flying and crawling insect pests that attack standing and stored crops. The company ships to 50 countries around the world from Mayes County, Oklahoma and is preparing for an expansion to their operations and workforce.

Mayes County on behalf of Mayes County Rural Water District No. 5 is requesting $395,200 in CDBG-EDIF funds for water improvements necessary for operations and fire suppression that will meet the company’s manufacturing requirements . The company is investing $865,871 in new building and equipment and Mayes County Rural Water District No. 5 is investing $50,000 towards the water improvements. As a result of the infrastructure improvements, 12 new jobs will be created with 7 of the jobs being made available to low and moderate income persons.

To request a CDBG-EDIF application, contact Karen Adair, Oklahoma Department of Commerce, Karen.Adair@OKcommerce.gov or call (405) 815-5363.