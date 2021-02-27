Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
COVID-19 vaccination demographics data added to dashboard

For immediate release: February 26, 2021                          (21-055)

Contact: DOH Communications

Public inquiries: State COVID-19 Assistance Hotline, 1-800-525-0127

OLYMPIA – Today the Department of Health (DOH) added data on vaccination by race, ethnicity and age to the COVID-19 dashboard. To see the data, click on the Vaccinations tab at the top of the dashboard, then select “Who is getting vaccinated?” directly below.

These data were initially released in a report on Feb. 11 and include:

  • Percentage of people in each age group who have been vaccinated
  • Race/ethnicity of people 65 and older who have had at least one dose of vaccine and who are fully vaccinated, with a comparison to the Washington population 65 and older
  • Race/ethnicity of people of all ages who have had at least one dose of vaccine and who are fully vaccinated, with a comparison to the total Washington population

Interpreting these data is complex because the groups of people currently eligible for the vaccine do not necessarily have the same demographic makeup as the state’s general population. Of the new dashboard metrics, the most accurate comparison for understanding the relationship between race/ethnicity and vaccination status is between vaccinated people 65 and older and the general population 65 and older.

DOH leaders explained the data and what the state is doing to address inequities at a recent media briefing. The department is committed to ensuring equitable vaccine distribution, and continues to gather and implement feedback from the communities, partners and sectors most impacted by COVID-19 on an ongoing basis.

