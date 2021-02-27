St Johnsbury/VCOR
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A400808
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Brennan
STATION: St Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 748-3111
DATE/TIME: 2/26/21 0831 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: St Johnsbury
VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release
ACCUSED: Joseph Ellis
AGE: 36
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St Johnsbury
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 2/26/21 State Police were called about a possible violation of
conditions of release in St Johnsbury. Subsequent investigation revealed that
Ellis(36) violated his conditions of release. He was cited into Caledonia County
Criminal Court to answer to the charge of VCOR.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 5/10/21
COURT: Caledonia
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Brennan
VSP Bradford
1594 Waits River Road
Bradford, VT 05033