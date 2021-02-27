St Johnsbury/VCOR

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A400808

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Brennan

STATION: St Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 748-3111

DATE/TIME: 2/26/21 0831 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: St Johnsbury

VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release

ACCUSED: Joseph Ellis

AGE: 36

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St Johnsbury

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 2/26/21 State Police were called about a possible violation of

conditions of release in St Johnsbury. Subsequent investigation revealed that

Ellis(36) violated his conditions of release. He was cited into Caledonia County

Criminal Court to answer to the charge of VCOR.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 5/10/21

COURT: Caledonia

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Brennan

VSP Bradford

1594 Waits River Road

Bradford, VT 05033