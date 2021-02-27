Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
DUI 4/ Vermont State Police Barracks Rutland.

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

DUI 4

 

CASE#: 21B400735

                                           

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Christopher Loyzelle

STATION: VSP – Rutland  Barracks                       

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101

 

DATE/TIME: 02/26/21  1802 hours

STREET: 324 US Route 7 (Green Mountain Plaza)

TOWN: Rutland Town

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A

WEATHER: Clear

 

Arrested

Suspect: Alan Marchinkowski

AGE: 40

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland City, Vt

 

                                                                                 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On the above date and time Troopers from the Rutland Barracks came in contact with a vehicle behind the Green Mountain Plaza during a directed patrol of the area.  Troopers identified the male operator as Alan Marchinkowski (40)  of Rutland Vermont.  During a roadside investigation it was determined Marchinkowski had operated his vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Marchinkowski was subsequently taken into custody and transported to the State Police Barracks in Rutland Town.   Marchinkowski was processed for DUI and released on a citation to appear at the Rutland Superior Court Criminal Division at a later date and time.

  

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Yes

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Rutland County Superior Court, Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 03/15/2021  10:00 hours   

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

 

 

 

