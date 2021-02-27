DUI 4/ Vermont State Police Barracks Rutland.
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
DUI 4
CASE#: 21B400735
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Christopher Loyzelle
STATION: VSP – Rutland Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-773-9101
DATE/TIME: 02/26/21 1802 hours
STREET: 324 US Route 7 (Green Mountain Plaza)
TOWN: Rutland Town
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A
WEATHER: Clear
Arrested
Suspect: Alan Marchinkowski
AGE: 40
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland City, Vt
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time Troopers from the Rutland Barracks came in contact with a vehicle behind the Green Mountain Plaza during a directed patrol of the area. Troopers identified the male operator as Alan Marchinkowski (40) of Rutland Vermont. During a roadside investigation it was determined Marchinkowski had operated his vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Marchinkowski was subsequently taken into custody and transported to the State Police Barracks in Rutland Town. Marchinkowski was processed for DUI and released on a citation to appear at the Rutland Superior Court Criminal Division at a later date and time.
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Yes
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Rutland County Superior Court, Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: 03/15/2021 10:00 hours
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.