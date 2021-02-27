Micky Shiloah releases Feel-Good Single and Music Video
EINPresswire.com/ -- Indie artist and multi-hyphenate, Micky Shiloah, releases the feel-good single and music video for -- "I’m Gay” – a pop anthem about celebrating who you are, wherever you are on that journey.
Micky Shiloah’s new track takes music lovers on a pop journey as he bursts out of his comfort zone to inspire others. His latest project, “I'm Gay”, is more than just an entertainment anthem. He craftily chronicles his experiences in the catchy track that explores the balancing act of finding one’s identity in both straight and queer spaces.
The "zero-budget, bare-bones music video,” was created with close friends and industry collaborators and pairs the infectious musical hook with choreography, sketch comedy, and rainbow glitter.
Micky is no stranger to the live stage, having performed in venues ranging from Off-Broadway to Radio City Music Hall. In Los Angeles he carved out a place for himself in productions including Leslye Headland's Bachelorette and Phil Olson's musical-comedy Don't Hug Me, We're Family. He performs monthly with improv-comedy troupe The MaD JaCKRaTS (LPNSImprov) and features regularly on the improvisational podcast When Last I Left (CurtCo Media). His other credits include Westworld, NCIS: Los Angeles, Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders, and Mistresses.
“I found myself at a crossroads and wanted to create something unique, fun and unapologetically me.” The multi-hyphenate has built a loyal fanbase with songs including, "Move Tonight" chosen as indi.com's Judges Pick for Original Song, and “Sometimes I Get Lonely in Your Love” (HRDRV Records) nominated for the 2021 DRV Awards song of the year. He’s currently in development with writer Deb Havener (Dream River Productions) on a musical-comedy based on “I’m Gay”.
For more information about “I’m Gay" and other works from Micky Shiloah, please visit -www.mickyshiloah.com. He is also available across several digital platforms, including:
Soundcloud, http://soundcloud.com/micky-shiloah
Instagram, http://www.instagram.com/mickyshiloah
Twitter, http://twitter.com/mickyshiloah
Facebook. http://facebook.com/mickyshiloah
Play here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mNVQAtoKRW8&feature=youtu.be
Micky Shiloah
