DNR now accepting applications for Minnesota State Parks library program

Libraries in low-income communities eligible for free park permits to loan to patrons Minnesota libraries in low-income communities may qualify for a new program that provides free state park permits for these libraries to loan to patrons. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources will provide the permits, which library patrons can check out for seven-day periods beginning in June.

The program is limited to libraries serving in low-income communities, but library patrons can check out the free state park permit regardless of their individual circumstances.

“The DNR is excited to launch this new partnership with Minnesota libraries,” said Erika Rivers, director, DNR Parks and Trails Division. “The DNR wants to ensure all Minnesotans can enjoy the benefits provided by the great outdoors, and this program helps expand access to people who could not otherwise afford a state parks permit.”

Minnesota libraries in areas that meet one or both of the following two income-related criteria are eligible to apply:

Forty percent or more residents participate in free and reduced-priced school lunch programs.

Residents’ median household income is $58,000 or less.

Additional information:

Program overview and application is available online.

Applications from libraries will be accepted through Thursday, March 18.

Applicants should email completed applications to [email protected] or mail to: Margaret Krueger, DNR Parks and Trails Division, 500 Lafayette Road, St. Paul, MN 55155-4039.

For more information, contact [email protected] or call 651-259-5703.