ATV riders can explore Minnesota riding opportunities on No Registration Weekend, June 13-14

Minnesotans with an all-terrain vehicle registered for private or agricultural use won’t need to pay the additional registration fee ($60 for three years) to ride the state’s public ATV trails June 13-14. Out-of-state riders can explore Minnesota’s ATV trails this weekend as well without the need for a nonresident ATV trail pass ($31 for one year).

This annual No Registration Weekend gives riders access to more than 3,000 miles of state forest and grant-in-aid trails. The event falls on the second weekend of June each year and occurs during Great Outdoors Month.

“We see this weekend as a great opportunity to showcase the wide variety of state and grant-in-aid trails across Minnesota,” said Joe Unger, Minnesota Department of Natural Resources OHV program consultant. “There are a large number of ATV riders across the state who, during this weekend, can try the public trails without paying the additional registration fee.”

Some great places to start, according to Unger, include:

Iron Range Off-Highway Vehicle State Recreation Area, a 1,200-acre OHV park in Gilbert, with over 45 miles of scenic trails for riders of all abilities.

The 100-mile trail system in Nemadji State Forest, which connects to the Matthew Lourey State Trail and the Gandy Dancer Trail for more riding opportunities.

The 167-mile Prospector’s Loop near Ely, which follows forest roads and trails connecting the North Shore of Lake Superior to the Voyageur Country ATV Trail System for more riding opportunities. This trail is now connected to Lake Vermilion-Soudan Underground State Park’s new Pyrite Campground, which is designed for campers with OHVs.

The 200-mile Northwoods Regional Trail System in Aitkin and Itasca counties, where riders can use the Soo Line Trail to connect to great communities and trail loops.

All other ATV laws and regulations remain in place during the weekend. The DNR reminds riders to be safety-minded when on the trails. Safety training is recommended for everyone who operates an ATV and required for ATV riders born after July 1, 1987. Youth under age 18 must wear a DOT-certified helmet. Riders age 16 and under must fit the ATV they are operating and be able to properly reach and control the handlebars and reach the foot pegs while sitting upright on the ATV.

Maps, updates on trail conditions, ATV safety training resources and other OHV information can be found on the DNR’s OHV riding webpage.