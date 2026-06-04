Minnesota DNR launches new state water trail maps, recommended paddling sections

The Minnesota Department of Resources recently launched more than 60 new state water trail maps.

In addition to offering the most-accurate navigation to help paddlers explore everywhere from the Red River in the northwest to the Root River in the southeast, the new maps include recommended paddling sections across the state.

“Because Minnesota’s outstanding water trail system is so large, figuring out where to go can be overwhelming for some users. We reviewed the whole system to identify sections on each state water trail’s map that are most likely to provide an enjoyable experience for paddlers of all ages and abilities,” said Nancy Stewart, DNR water recreation consultant.

In addition to being appropriate for paddlers of all ages and abilities, recommended sections offer:

Fewer obstacles, such as dams, rapids and woody obstructions at typical water levels

Well-marked and maintained portages and public access facilities

A variety of options for trip length and duration

Minnesota has more than 4,500 miles as part of its 35 designated state water trails. For a full list of state water trails, visit the DNR’s website. New maps can be found on each individual state water trail webpage. On each map, recommended paddling sections are shaded under the route description.

It's important to remember that river conditions, even on recommended routes, can change at any time with little notice. Be sure to check current river levels before leaving home. For more paddling safety tips, visit the DNR’s paddling safety webpage.

For more information, visit mndnr.gov/recommended-paddling. Paper maps can be ordered by contacting the Minnesota DNR Information Center at 888-646-6367 or [email protected].