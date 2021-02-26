COVID-19 Daily Update 2-26-2021

​The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of February 26, 2021, there have been 2,157,910 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 131,234 total cases and 2,291 total deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the death of a 68-year old female from Webster County.

“As we solemnly observe this tragic loss of life, we must continue to fight this virus,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “It is our duty to protect our family members and neighbors. We extend our condolences to this family.”

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,192), Berkeley (9,649), Boone (1,567), Braxton (772), Brooke (2,009), Cabell (7,769), Calhoun (229), Clay (376), Doddridge (466), Fayette (2,644), Gilmer (710), Grant (1,062), Greenbrier (2,419), Hampshire (1,522), Hancock (2,588), Hardy (1,264), Harrison (4,817), Jackson (1,664), Jefferson (3,607), Kanawha (12,029), Lewis (1,032), Lincoln (1,219), Logan (2,686), Marion (3,655), Marshall (2,997), Mason (1,766), McDowell (1,348), Mercer (4,205), Mineral (2,575), Mingo (2,115), Monongalia (7,949), Monroe (945), Morgan (928), Nicholas (1,170), Ohio (3,619), Pendleton (619), Pleasants (800), Pocahontas (589), Preston (2,528), Putnam (4,194), Raleigh (4,663), Randolph (2,383), Ritchie (621), Roane (602), Summers (701), Taylor (1,082), Tucker (499), Tyler (613), Upshur (1,678), Wayne (2,604), Webster (311), Wetzel (1,078), Wirt (353), Wood (7,014), Wyoming (1,738).

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Mingo and Ritchie counties in this report.