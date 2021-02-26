Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Intermittent McColloch Street Closures

The West Virginia Division of Highways advises that, beginning Thursday, February 25, 2021, there will be intermittent closures of McColloch Street between Bow and Lind Streets. These closures will take place Monday through Friday between the hours of 7 a.m. and 5 p.m in order to allow for rehabilitation and demolition work. The closures are expected to continue for two weeks.  

Heads up, phones down! Motorists are advised to be alert for changing traffic patterns and to expect delays. Any questions or concerns regarding the I-70 Bridges Project can be directed to the hotline at 304-810-3214. For additional information regarding the project, visit www.i70forward.com. Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.​

