AFFIRM Testing Platform 2020 MVP for BlackFin Group
BlackFin Group has released its 2020 performance report, which shows its AFFIRM testing platform contributed significantly to the company’s growth.
Having a robust testing platform ready to go made 2020 a very good year for our company.”LAGUNA HILLS, CA, USA, February 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BlackFin Group, a management consulting firm serving the Mortgage Banking Industry, has released its 2020 performance report to internal stakeholders, which shows that the company’s AFFIRM testing platform was embraced by the industry in 2020, contributing significantly to the company’s growth. AFFIRM is a state-of-the-art, blended approach to testing that delivers a cost-effective, accurate and efficient software testing strategy.
— Lloyd Booth, BlackFin Group CTO
“2020 was all about digital lending for many lenders, as they struggled to keep up with volume and consumer expectations,” said BlackFin Group CEO Keith Kemph. “We saw a lot of new technology implemented last year. Testing is always a critical element of this process. Few other IT activities can be as difficult to get right or as costly to get wrong. This was a great opportunity for BlackFin Group and our AFFIRM testing platform.”
New software implementations are complex initiatives. Success is dependent upon a good testing methodology, but manual testing is expensive and time-consuming. AFFIRM combines well designed manual testing with affordable automated testing to tailor testing processes to meet each organization’s unique business processes. AFFIRM leverage's state-of-the-art technology and BlackFin Group’s own testing best practices, which are built upon decades of software implementation experience.
Last year, BlackFin Group worked with banks, credit unions and independent mortgage banks on new implementations as well as software updates and patches to existing solutions.
“Our client engagements may vary from analysis, to advisory, or doing the heavy lifting to implement your business strategy or technology initiative,” said BlackFin Group Chief Operating Officer and CTO Lloyd Booth. “Having a robust testing platform ready to go made 2020 a very good year for our company.”
About BlackFin Group
BlackFin Group is a management consulting firm that specializes in training, application development, and consulting within the Mortgage Banking Industry. We are skilled in the successful execution of your firms’ critical initiatives by providing clients the best in resources that ensure project success. For more information, contact the company at (949) 326-5675, info@BlackFin-Group.com, or visit its website https://www.blackfin-group.com.
