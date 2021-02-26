For Immediate Release: February 26, 2021 Contact: 212-417-5801 press@dos.ny.gov Follow us on Twitter @NYSDOS

New York State Real Estate Board to Meet Thursday, March 11, 2021 at 1:00 p.m.

Members of the New York State Real Estate Board will meet on Thursday, March 11, at 1:00 p.m. via video conference call (WebEx).

Due to the social distancing policy and in compliance with the Governor’s Executive Order 202.1, this meeting will be held via video conference call (Webex). The public is welcome to attend remotely.

WHO: New York State Real Estate Board WHAT: Board Meeting via Video Conference Call (WebEx) WHEN: March 11, 2021, at 1:00 p.m.

RE Agenda 3-11-21 members-REB (public list) 11-20-20 12-14-20 RE Summary RE Statistics (2-19-21) RE Statistics (2-28-20)

To attend by videoconference: ------------------------------------------------------- 1. Go to https://meetny.webex.com/meetny/j.php?MTID=m3f1fc28d9ea47009528487f843ea7a1e 2. Enter your name and email address. 3. Enter the session password: mPkmJ3D4we3 4. Click "Join Now". 5. Follow the instructions that appear on your screen.

To attend by phone only: ------------------------------------------------------- To receive a call back, provide your phone number when you join the session, or call the number below and enter the access code. US Toll Free: 1-844-633-8697 Local: 1-518-549-0500 Show toll-free dialing restrictions: https://www.webex.com/pdf/tollfree_restrictions.pdf Access code: 185 655 5429

(There are some restrictions on toll-free dialing which you can find here: https://www.webex.com/pdf/tollfree_restrictions.pdf)

For technical assistance: ------------------------------------------------------- Contact Michael Shannon at: Michael.Shannon@dos.ny.gov

If you plan to attend this WebEx (either by videoconference or phone only), please send your name to the following email address: Denise.Tidings@dos.ny.gov. You may send this email either before or after the meeting; please reference 3/11/21 NYS RE Board Meeting Attendee. (Note: DOS maintains visitor lists for all public meetings.)

Note: For information on logistics, please contact Denise Tidings at Denise.Tidings@dos.ny.gov or (518) 402-4921.

###