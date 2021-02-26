SoCal Based Landscaper Launches New Educational YouTube Series
Harvest Landscape Enterprises Inc., Launches "The Harvest Lab" dedicated to environmental awareness and conservation
Finding a better way to do business and positively impact our environment and the communities we serve is critical to my definition of success. YouTube is a great way to accomplish this.”ANAHEIM, CA, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Want to learn why mulch is necessary, how bees impact our environment, or what happens to cute critters when our trees are trimmed?
— Steven Schinhofen, CEO
Harvest Landscape Enterprises, Inc. is pleased to announce the launch of a new YouTube Series called "The Harvest Lab." Each month will feature a new episode on topics that highlight environmental awareness and conservation. The videos will feature deep-dive interviews with experts in their prospective fields shot on location in Southern California. Both Amanda Gray, VP of Marketing, and Sierra Schinhofen, Social Media Manager of Harvest Landscape Enterprises, host this upbeat, quirky, and educational YouTube Series.
"As a business owner, finding a better way to do business and positively impact our environment and the communities we serve is critical to my definition of success. For that reason, I continually encourage my team to innovate wherever possible," said Steven Schinhofen, CEO of Harvest Landscape. Harvest Landscape's VP of marketing shared, "When the Corona Virus hit, many of us had to pivot quickly and engage in ways with our clients that are relevant and continue to provide value. What's great about this series is that it is full of interesting facts and is filmed in a short-format so that it is quickly digestible for our busy client's schedules."
About Harvest Landscape Enterprises, Inc.: Harvest Landscape, headquartered in Anaheim, California, is focused on providing comprehensive landscape maintenance solutions through skilled technicians, technology, and a sustainable approach for homeowner's associations and commercial properties throughout Southern California.
For more information about Harvest Landscape, please visit us at www.HLEI.us or contact Amanda Gray at Amanda.gray@hlei.us.
Amanda Gray
Harvest Landscape Enterprises, Inc.
714-450-5849
email us here
Thank You Very MULCH!