Understanding The Perfect Diamond Engagement Ring
EINPresswire.com/ -- Now that you have found the one for you and decided it’s time to propose, it's time to get informed. We are here to help you find the perfect diamond engagement ring for the perfect person. Think of diamonds as a symbolic representation of your love for her, so when you’re deciding on a diamond engagement ring, we must make sure that every aspect fits her needs.
In this article, we will guide you through the different aspects of buying the perfect diamond engagement ring, making you more confident when the time comes to get on one knee.
First, we must get a general understanding of diamonds and the vocabulary that comes along with choosing them. Diamonds are classified and organized by what is known by the 4 C’s: Cut, Carat, Clarity, and Color.
Cut - This is the shape and the symmetry of that center diamond. We measure this by understanding that “sparkle” in the diamond and categorizing the different shaped diamonds. The better the cut, the more the diamond will shine. No matter if the shape is round, emerald, or pear-shaped, the more precise the cut, the better it shines on her finger.
Carat - Commonly confused with Karat (K) which is a measurement for gold, Carat (Ct.) is defined as the weight of the diamond. One carat is equivalent to 200 milligrams (comparable to the size of ibuprofen). The heavier the stone, the higher its value. But this doesn’t always mean larger diamonds are better than smaller ones.
Clarity - Clarity is a factor that can either make or break the diamond on an engagement ring. Clarity is defined as the measure of the imperfections inside of the diamonds. Since diamonds are natural stones that have been deposited from the Earth as early as 900 million years ago, we assume most diamonds will have some imperfections within the facets of the diamond.
Diamond Engagement rings must have very good clarity. Unlike diamond stud earrings, engagement ring diamonds are often observed up close as people bring the hand up to the light to see them. Meaning, if a diamond engagement ring has a very bad clarity, the imperfections can be observed even with a naken eye. The closer the diamond is to having no imperfections, the more valuable it is considered.
Color - The perfect diamond is considered one that obtains no tint or color, like a drop of water. The clearer the stone, the higher the quality. Colored diamonds are often considered less valuable.
But, in recent years its become popular for consumers to lean towards accessorizing their Diamond Engagement Rings with colored diamonds. It is essential to know what she’s interested in. Will she appreciate colored stones or is she a classic diamond ring type of girl?
Most people can not look into a diamond and classify these four Cs. It is also hard to go into a jewelry store and trust them to grade the stone themselves, especially if the ring is an estate piece. So it is essential to check if the seller has a verification process from a third-party gen laboratory that can confirm the information that you are being sold.
One of the most reliable sources of information on diamonds and other precious stones comes from the Gemological Institute of America (GIA), a non-profit organization. The GIA verification is the highest level certification in the Nation, as they do not sell products but only grade them and track their origin. So when deciding where to buy, make sure you make ask if they have a stone certification process.
As noted earlier, diamonds have been around for close to a billion years on Earth, and there is no such thing as two identical natural diamonds. The number of miles these diamonds have crossed to get to her finger makes the story even better.
This is where estate diamond rings can play an important role when deciding to buy. Like new cars, engagement rings at retail stores lose their value the second they step outside the shop. So when your budget is set, you must make a decision whether or not you want the ring to be new or estate. A new ring may seem like the better option but with an estate ring, you are getting a greater value.
Now that we have the basics down about diamonds, we will focus on the different questions you must ask before purchasing a ring. What kind of setting will she like? Is she allergic to any metal? Will she want yellow gold, rose gold, white gold, platinum, or sterling silver setting?
Does she want a minimalist style ring with only a center stone? Will she want accent diamonds or diamonds all around the band? These are all questions you will be asked by an engagement ring concierge, so make sure you come in prepared!
