Whitaker Holdings Acquires Advanced Cable Technology

Idaho-based communications company is the newest addition to fast-growing ESOP company

With the addition of Advanced Cable Technology, Whitaker Holdings has increased our capabilities to offer our clients quality fiber optic construction solutions.” — Whitaker Holdings CEO Mike Whitaker

BOISE, IDAHO, USA, February 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The mission statement of Whitaker Holdings is “Building the Best: People, Communities and Futures.”

The company can now add “network cable solutions” to that motto.

Today, Whitaker Holdings announced the acquisition of Idaho’s Advanced Cable Technology. Advanced Cable Technology is a beginning-to-end provider of communications solutions for a variety of networks, including voice, data and video.

In a letter released to Advanced Cable Technology employees about the acquisition, the companies indicated that the acquisition was initiated by Whitaker Holdings “with the idea of selling and becoming an ESOP company within Whitaker Holdings’ portfolio. Both businesses felt like the move would strengthen their companies.”

The acquisition is the latest in a rapid series of purchases for Whitaker Holdings. Since it formed in 2020 to further the goals of its legacy company, Whitaker Construction Company, Whitaker Holdings has grown to include an impressive portfolio of infrastructure-related companies, including Bighorn Traffic Services, Whitaker Transportation, Dasco of Idaho.

“As an employee-owned group, we are passionate about our company’s Vision Statement to ‘Build the Best; People, Communities and Futures’ and with the addition of Advanced Cable Technology, Whitaker Holdings has increased our capabilities to offer our clients quality fiber optic construction solutions,” said Whitaker Holdings CEO Mike Whitaker. “The skilled network professionals at Advanced Cable Technology will complement the other companies within Whitaker Holdings’ portfolio to help us support our communities’ growing telecommunications, broadband and fiber optic needs.”

Whitaker Holdings is available for interviews regarding this purchase. To schedule an interview, contact Madelyn McGill at Madelyn.mcgill@whitcon.com.



About Whitaker Holdings:

Whitaker Holdings was formed in 2020 as a means of furthering the goals of its legacy company, Whitaker Construction Company, which was established in 1953. Whitaker Holdings believes in growing healthy, well rounded businesses that embody the company’s philosophy of “Building the Best: People, Communities and Futures.” Whitaker Holdings is an employee-owned company with a workforce of more than 450 employee owners, and performs over $185 million in revenue annually. Learn more: http://www.whitcon.com/

About Advanced Cable Technology:

Advanced Cable Technology delivers comprehensive communications solutions for voice, data, and video networks. Through our design and implementation capabilities, we utilize vendor-independent solutions to ensure that each customer’s network functions as designed. We provide strategic planning, need assessment, design, engineering, implementation, testing, ongoing maintenance, and technology consulting services to ensure that your network functions all day every day. Learn more: https://advcabletech.com/.

###