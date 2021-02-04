X-Tend Robotics Inc. and Puls-Or Ltd. announce strategic partnership
Partnership will enable X-Tend Robotics to integrate Puls-Or’s next gen screening and monitoring technologies into Health Care Service Robots
JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, February 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- X-Tend Robotics Inc. and Puls-Or Ltd. are pleased to announce they have entered into an exclusive long term global strategic partnership, that will enable X-Tend Robotics to integrate Puls-Or’s next generation of screening and monitoring devices and technologies into X-Tends Medi-Corp Series Health Care Service Robots.
About Xtend Robotics Inc.
X-Tend Robotics Inc.is a leading Robotics technology innovator. Using its breakthrough patented M-Rap™ Robot Development Platform, X-Tend is able to develop cost effective Service Robots for virtually any industry in a fraction of the cost and time enabling the developing affordable Service Robots for
virtually any industry.
X-Tend will be delivering the M1 Medi-Corp Care Giver Robot that will fully utilize PulsOr’s breakthrough medical grade remote monitoring technology.
Established in 2018 X-Tend Robotics Inc’s Headquarters is located in the Jacksonville Florida area with an R&D facility in Jerusalem Israel.
For more information, please contact Udi Cohen at info@xtendrobotics.com.
About Puls-Or Ltd.
Pulse-Or has created unique technological platforms to facilitate accurate non- invasive diagnostic measurements that is implemented in the wrist form factor for accurate measurements of cardiovascular parameters as well as camera based device for remote measurement of physiological parameters. The initial release is a blood pressure measurement that is the most accurate among existing devices with this form factor as well as remote:
Distant perfusion
Distant pulse rate
Distant motion identification
Additional parameters will include:
Pulse Rate
Heart Rate variability
Elasticity of artery
Body sounds
SPO2
Respiration rate
Hemoglobin
Pulse waveform
ESR
Established in 2008 Puls-Or Ltd. Headquarters is located in the Rechovot, Israel.
For more information, please contactMikhail Leibov at Leibovtech@gmail.com .
Udi Cohen
X-tend Robotics
info@xtendrobotics.com
