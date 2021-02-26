Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 731 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 210,083 in the last 365 days.

rSchoolToday Partners with MaxPreps

rSchoolToday and MaxPreps, have created a data-sharing partnership that will benefit their mutual State Associations and schools.

TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Two of the leading companies in the high school athletics space, rSchoolToday and MaxPreps, have created a data-sharing partnership that will benefit their mutual State Associations and schools. With the goal of eliminating redundant data entry, Schedules, Rosters and Scores entered into rSchool’s Activity Scheduler will now sync to MaxPreps. Additionally, scores entered into MaxPreps will also sync back to rSchool’s Sports Management Platform in states where coaches already use MaxPreps to enter their results.
Maine and Rhode Island are the first two states that will roll out the new partnership, and other states have already expressed interest.

“We’ve admired what MaxPreps does for a long time and it just seemed a natural fit for the largest high school stats company and the largest high school athletic scheduling company to work together for our states and school’s mutual benefit.” Ray Dretske, President and Co-Founder, rSchoolToday

“This is a partnership we have discussed for several years, and I’m thrilled we are finally aligned with rSchoolToday. This partnership will be a time-saver to those coaches and athletic directors who use both platforms and will allow both companies to better serve the high school space overall.” Gerry Valerio, Director of Association Partnerships, MaxPreps

About rSchoolToday
rSchoolToday is a 27-year-old, Florida-based software company providing an integrated suite of 25 cloud-hosted Software and Mobile App solutions to the K-16 education market. rSchool’s Sports Management Platform includes the most widely adopted Athletic Scheduler on the market. rSchool currently serves over 8,700 schools and Educational Associations. For more information: www.rschooltoday.com.

About MaxPreps
MaxPreps is the leading online high school sports destination, offering the most comprehensive coverage with the latest news, analysis and rankings. MaxPreps aspires to cover every high school team, game and player by partnering with more than 200,000 coaches throughout the country, in addition to partnering with 30 high school state associations and the National Federation of State High School Associations. A unit of ViacomCBS and a CBSSports.com site, MaxPreps was founded in August 2002 and is headquartered in El Dorado Hills, Calif. For more information about MaxPreps, please visit www.maxpreps.com.

Ray Dretske, Mark Kevitt
rSchoolToday
+1 952-960-4999
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

rSchoolToday Partners with MaxPreps

Distribution channels: Companies, Education, IT Industry, Social Media, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.