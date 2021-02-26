rSchoolToday Partners with MaxPreps
rSchoolToday and MaxPreps, have created a data-sharing partnership that will benefit their mutual State Associations and schools.TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Two of the leading companies in the high school athletics space, rSchoolToday and MaxPreps, have created a data-sharing partnership that will benefit their mutual State Associations and schools. With the goal of eliminating redundant data entry, Schedules, Rosters and Scores entered into rSchool’s Activity Scheduler will now sync to MaxPreps. Additionally, scores entered into MaxPreps will also sync back to rSchool’s Sports Management Platform in states where coaches already use MaxPreps to enter their results.
Maine and Rhode Island are the first two states that will roll out the new partnership, and other states have already expressed interest.
“We’ve admired what MaxPreps does for a long time and it just seemed a natural fit for the largest high school stats company and the largest high school athletic scheduling company to work together for our states and school’s mutual benefit.” Ray Dretske, President and Co-Founder, rSchoolToday
“This is a partnership we have discussed for several years, and I’m thrilled we are finally aligned with rSchoolToday. This partnership will be a time-saver to those coaches and athletic directors who use both platforms and will allow both companies to better serve the high school space overall.” Gerry Valerio, Director of Association Partnerships, MaxPreps
About rSchoolToday
rSchoolToday is a 27-year-old, Florida-based software company providing an integrated suite of 25 cloud-hosted Software and Mobile App solutions to the K-16 education market. rSchool’s Sports Management Platform includes the most widely adopted Athletic Scheduler on the market. rSchool currently serves over 8,700 schools and Educational Associations. For more information: www.rschooltoday.com.
About MaxPreps
MaxPreps is the leading online high school sports destination, offering the most comprehensive coverage with the latest news, analysis and rankings. MaxPreps aspires to cover every high school team, game and player by partnering with more than 200,000 coaches throughout the country, in addition to partnering with 30 high school state associations and the National Federation of State High School Associations. A unit of ViacomCBS and a CBSSports.com site, MaxPreps was founded in August 2002 and is headquartered in El Dorado Hills, Calif. For more information about MaxPreps, please visit www.maxpreps.com.
