MDC invites public to March 11 virtual tree-planting workshop

JOPLIN, Mo. – Trees are planted for many reasons, including aesthetics, wildlife habitat, shade, energy conservation, erosion reduction, and in remembrance of an event or person. The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) reminds landowners that when adding trees to your property, planning should come before planting. Before selecting and planting a tree, there are several questions that need to be asked in regards to evaluating the planting site. Without planning, a tree that is not suited for its planting location could develop problems in the future.

People wanting to learn more about planting the right trees in the right places should sign up for the MDC virtual program “Community Forestry: Tree Selection and Tree Planting.” This online event will be March 11 from 6-8 p.m. At this program, MDC Community Forester Jon Skinner will discuss how to choose trees that will be the best fits for your landscaping and aesthetic needs.

People can register for this program by e-mailing Jon.Skinner@mdc.mo.gov. Indicate the e-mail is for the Tree Selection and Planting program. The link for the program will be e-mailed to the participant one day ahead of the event. For more information about this program, call Skinner at 417-629-3434, ext. 4543. People can also get information about tree planting at:

https://mdc.mo.gov/trees-plants/tree-care

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding virtual programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/regions.