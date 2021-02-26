Middlesex Barracks / DUI Drugs

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS INCIDENT

CASE#: 21A300748

TROOPER RANK/FULL Name: Trooper Paul Pennoyer

STATION: VSP - Middlesex

CONTACT#: (802) 229-9191

DATE/TIME: 02/25/2021 @ 2159 hours

LOCATION: I-89 South, Waterbury, Vermont

VIOLATION: DUI Drugs - #1 / 23 VSA 1201

ACCUSED: Lauren Santamore

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre, VT

AGE: 31

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time Troopers from the Vermont State Police Middlesex Barracks responded to a report of erratic operation of a vehicle on I-89 in the southbound lane of travel. Troopers located the vehicle in Waterbury, VT and conducted a motor vehicle stop. The operator of the vehicle was identified as Lauren Santamore. Subsequent investigation led to Santamore being arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs. Santamore was taken into custody without incident, transported to the Middlesex State Police Barracks for processing, and subsequently released with a citation.

LODGED: No

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Attached

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 04/22/2021 @ 0830

Respectfully,

Trooper Paul Pennoyer

Troop A – Middlesex

1080 US RT 2

Middlesex, VT 05602

(802)229-9191