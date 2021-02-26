Middlesex Barracks / DUI Drugs
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS INCIDENT
CASE#: 21A300748
TROOPER RANK/FULL Name: Trooper Paul Pennoyer
STATION: VSP - Middlesex
CONTACT#: (802) 229-9191
DATE/TIME: 02/25/2021 @ 2159 hours
LOCATION: I-89 South, Waterbury, Vermont
VIOLATION: DUI Drugs - #1 / 23 VSA 1201
ACCUSED: Lauren Santamore
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre, VT
AGE: 31
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time Troopers from the Vermont State Police Middlesex Barracks responded to a report of erratic operation of a vehicle on I-89 in the southbound lane of travel. Troopers located the vehicle in Waterbury, VT and conducted a motor vehicle stop. The operator of the vehicle was identified as Lauren Santamore. Subsequent investigation led to Santamore being arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs. Santamore was taken into custody without incident, transported to the Middlesex State Police Barracks for processing, and subsequently released with a citation.
LODGED: No
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Attached
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: 04/22/2021 @ 0830
Respectfully,
Trooper Paul Pennoyer
Troop A – Middlesex
1080 US RT 2
Middlesex, VT 05602
(802)229-9191