Middlesex Barracks / DUI Drugs

STATE OF VERMONT 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY 

VERMONT STATE POLICE 

NEWS INCIDENT 

 

CASE#: 21A300748

TROOPER RANK/FULL Name: Trooper Paul Pennoyer 

STATION: VSP - Middlesex                

CONTACT#: (802) 229-9191 

  

DATE/TIME: 02/25/2021 @ 2159 hours 

LOCATION:  I-89 South, Waterbury, Vermont 

VIOLATION: DUI Drugs - #1 / 23 VSA 1201 

ACCUSED: Lauren Santamore  

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre, VT

AGE: 31

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: 

On the above date and time Troopers from the Vermont State Police Middlesex Barracks responded to a report of erratic operation of a vehicle on I-89 in the southbound lane of travel. Troopers located the vehicle in Waterbury, VT and conducted a motor vehicle stop. The operator of the vehicle was identified as Lauren Santamore. Subsequent investigation led to Santamore being arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs. Santamore was taken into custody without incident, transported to the Middlesex State Police Barracks for processing, and subsequently released with a citation.

 

LODGED: No

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Attached 

COURT ACTION: Yes 

COURT: Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division 

COURT DATE/TIME: 04/22/2021 @ 0830 

 

 

Respectfully,

 

Trooper Paul Pennoyer

Troop A – Middlesex

1080 US RT 2

Middlesex, VT 05602

(802)229-9191

 

