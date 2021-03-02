Alternative Biomedical Solutions Announces New C-Suite Leading the Company into a New, Forward Thinking Direction

Introducing Ruth Abdulmassih, CEO & Joe Coffey, CCO

CARROLLTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alternative Biomedical Solutions (ABS) announced in Q4/2020 that its Board of Directors has appointed Ruth Abdulmassih as CEO and Joe Coffey as CCO.

These leadership appointments have been effective since Q4/2020 and follow the decision that ABS needs new strategic initiatives to drive growth in these changing times.

“We are fortunate to have someone of Ms. Abdulmassih and Mr. Coffey’s caliber and experience to lead ABS” states Christopher Holdyk, Principal at Center Lane Partners. “We are at a critical time in ABS’s evolution which requires industry experience and decisive leadership to successfully implement our strategies, service our customers and take advantage of the market opportunities. Ruth and Joe are healthcare Executives with proven track records of leading high-performing teams and driving results. Ruth has successfully built and led Fortune 500 brands and businesses in various industries, ranging from Healthcare to Business Process Outsourcing. Ruth has demonstrated leadership in industries governed by rigorous compliance requirements and demanding technical expertise. Joe has demonstrated consistent above-market growth performance by creating and executing sales and operational strategies. Furthermore, as veterans of the industry through Abbott Diagnostics, Leica Biosystems, and a host of other medical device companies, this new leadership team brings a solid understanding of our products and markets.”

Abdulmassih stated: “I am honored and excited to lead ABS. This dedicated leadership team is committed to ensuring that ABS’s products and services make a meaningful difference to our customers.”

Speaking on behalf of the board, Quinn Morgan, Managing Director, and Co-Founder said: “The board believes that the roles of the ABS CEO and CCO now require additional attributes to successfully execute on the company’s strategy. Ruth Abdulmassih has the right operational and leadership skills to deliver improved execution and financial performance. To support Ruth’s vision, Joe Coffey has a proven track record of maximizing profitability by building commercial teams in highly complex and competitive businesses. Adding Ruth and Joe to our existing C-Suite which includes Simon Bergeron, COO, and Janet McGrath, CFO, ABS has assembled a highly differentiated and proven leadership team. We look forward to the evolution of ABS in 2021.”

About ABS

A leader in toxicology testing solutions, ABS is a laboratory equipment & services, reference laboratory, and supply company. ABS provides value-added solutions to clinical laboratories, healthcare providers, pharmaceutical companies, research organizations, and other testing laboratories. ABS is a Centre Lane Partners portfolio company.