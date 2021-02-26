VARStreet Announces Integration with Microsoft Dynamics 365
VARStreet’s eCommerce & quoting software now integrates seamlessly with Microsoft Dynamics 365 to bring data, people & operations together for VARStreet users.
Customers who use both these applications can now get the advantage of complete sync between VARStreet and Dynamics 365 for a seamless flow of information and a comprehensive view of their customers”BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, USA, February 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VARStreet Inc. is a leading provider of quoting, eCommerce, CRM and procurement software to value-added resellers (VARs) in the IT and office supply industries in the United States and Canada.
Their comprehensive business management solutions ensure that VARs can run their businesses effortlessly and have a holistic view of business processes, transactions and customer data.
Shiv Agarwal, Vice-President, VARStreet Inc. said, “Many VARStreet customers use Microsoft Dynamics 365 ERP, and this integration will streamline and accelerate workflows for their businesses. Customers who use both these applications can now get the advantage of complete sync between VARStreet and Dynamics 365 for a seamless flow of information and a comprehensive view of their customers.”
The bi-directional integration between VARStreet and Microsoft Dynamics 365 will synchronize information like new customer or contact information, product updates, transactions, sales orders, purchase orders, tracking details, etc. This will remove data duplication and inconsistencies, minimize errors, boost productivity and performance, and accelerate turnaround times for quotes, orders, invoicing, etc. resulting in the efficient running of the business and improved customer satisfaction.
VARStreet also integrates with Microsoft Dynamics Great Plains and Microsoft Dynamics Nav as well as other popular ERP and CRM software like Netsuite, e-Automate, Salesforce, HubSpot and more.
Have a look at all VARStreet integrations
About VARStreet
VARStreet Inc is a premier provider of a hosted B2B, B2G and B2C advanced sales quoting and eCommerce solution for IT and office supplies VARs, system integrators and solution providers. VARStreet can also be leveraged by IT manufacturers, distributors and other channel partners.
Fueled by more than $20 million capital investment, VARStreet is headquartered in Boston, MA and has a subsidiary in Pune, India. VARStreet XC has been available in the market since 1999 and has undergone continual upgrades to adapt to the changing needs of the market and its customers.
VARStreet also integrates with many other popular and widely used ERP, CRM and accounting applications. They have a team of highly experienced engineers to carry out custom integrations with any home-grown software businesses may use.
