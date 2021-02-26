Green Globe Platinum Status Awarded to Mövenpick Hotel Egerkingen

Green Globe Platinum Status Awarded to Mövenpick Hotel Egerkingen
Green Globe recently awarded Platinum Status to Mövenpick Hotel Egerkingen marking ten consecutive years of certification.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With panoramic views over iconic Swiss vistas, the comfortably modern Mövenpick Hotel Egerkingen is located about a 45-minute drive from the cities of Bern, Lucerne, Basel and Zurich.
This year, Mövenpick Hotel Egerkingen commemorates a decade of Green Globe Certification. Platinum Status is a magnificent achievement, testament to the dedication shown by management and staff toward the many sustainable practices and green goals carried out over the years at the hotel. This achievement is also particularly commendable given that Platinum status was awarded during very challenging times arising from the COVID pandemic.
In 2020, Mövenpick Hotel Egerkingen focussed primarily on two key sustainability areas – community assistance and environmental initiatives.
Supporting Local Farmers in Egerkingen
Over three days last year, trainees from Mövenpick Hotel Egerkingen worked with Mr. Anderegg, a local farmer from the region of Olten. The hotel organised a community initiative to support local farmers during the difficult COVID crisis by making a valuable contribution to the situation farmers are currently facing. Trainees were required to fulfil designated tasks such as bottling cider, sorting apples, cleaning and packing fragile eggs, applying insect sprays to young apple trees and packing goods for sale in the farm’s store. It was an extremely practical experience for the trainees to see how a day on the farm is spent.
“Once again, we would like to thank Mr. Anderegg and his family for this great opportunity to be a part of their daily routine, and hopefully our support helped make this situation a little bit easier to handle,” said Mr. Matthias Knoche, Hotel Manager at the property.
Schweizer Tafel Food Donations
In February this year, staff members presented various food donations including pasta, rice and potato chips to the Swiss Food Bank foundation Schweizer Tafel. The aim of the foundation is to collect food that has not been sold and distribute it to those in need. Everyday Schweizer Tafel distributes around 16 tons of surplus, edible food for the benefit of people affected by poverty throughout Switzerland. The food donations provide a valuable and much appreciated solution to reducing food waste in the country.
Eco-friendly Initiatives
To minimize impacts and help the environment, Mövenpick Hotel Egerkingen uses Gaia's reusable wraps in its restaurant kitchens. Food can be covered with the wraps and hygienically stored without resorting to using cling film or aluminum foil. Furthermore, the hotel operates 10 Tesla charging stations for electric vehicles that contribute toward CO2 free mobility.
