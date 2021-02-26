Integrated Design Systems Celebrating 38 Years in Business

An industry leader in industrial product design and development has reached a new milestone.

OYSTER BAY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the Small Business Administration (SBA) (https://www.sba.gov/), more than 80 percent of all businesses fail within the first five years of opening for business. But thanks to hard work, dedication, and a commitment to customer service, representatives with Integrated Design Systems today announced that it is celebrating 38 years in business.

“We consider it an honor and pleasure to serve our customers for the past three decades,” said Michael Paloian, President of Integrated Design Systems.

In 1983, Paloian founded Integrated Design Systems. Since then, he and his team have built an industrial design company with an enviable reputation – providing clients with world-class designs of sophisticated, often very complicated products for international markets.

Paloian is the widely respected founder and president of IDS. He wears many hats – industrial designer, inventor, artist, lecturer, and educator. He has developed a broad range of products by working closely with local, national, and international clients. Paloian holds an undergraduate degree in Plastics Engineering and a Master of Industrial Design. In addition, his extensive experience is the basis for his branded and unique insights into the field of Industrial Design.

In addition to the company celebrating 38 years in business, Integrated Design Systems is also now offering free product design consultations to qualifying businesses.

"Be the game-changer in your niche through our Innovative and insight-driven product development,” Paloian said. “This is your opportunity to get expert advice on a new product: creative concepts, ideas, and strategies; ideation and branding; plastic material selection or discuss any question - from concept to completion - with the president of an award-winning product design firm."

With more than 30 years of hands-on product design and development experience, Integrated Design Systems, Paloian says, knows how to move efficiently from idea to reality.

"There’s no need to look for field specialists from different industrial design companies — we have everyone and everything you need,” Paloian said, before adding, “We’re experts in transforming your ideas into realities – a product design firm that takes concepts from napkin sketches to mass production. We see the possibilities you see and uncover more from the fringes. More importantly, we identify the resources, talents, and skills necessary to bring these ideas to life.”

Paloian stressed that Integrated Design Systems designs not to impress but to produce a blueprint of your next winning product.

“With more than 40 patents, countless award-winning products; We’re proud to offer our services as a premier product design and development firm,” Paloian said. “From our offices in New York City, our engineers, industrial experts, and project managers will see you through the entire process, from ideation to completion.”

For more information, please visit www.idsys.com/design-company and www.idsys.com/industrial-design-blog.

###

About Integrated Design Systems

Integrated Design Systems, Inc. is an industrial product design and development firm. For over 35 years, we’ve consistently delivered high-quality products on time and on budget to optimize our client’s marketing, manufacturing, and functional needs.

Contact Details:

74 West Main Street

Oyster Bay, NY 11771

United States