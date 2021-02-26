NDOT Launches School Zone Traffic Safety Campaign

LAS VEGAS, NEV. – As some schools across the state increase in-person learning, the Nevada Department of Transportation is launching a school zone safety campaign to remind drivers, pedestrians, and students of life-saving school zone traffic laws. The campaign emphasizes the following laws (https://bit.ly/2NzP1A3):

No speeding in school zones • Follow all school zone speed limits. Note that hours of reduced school zone speed limits vary per school- always be attentive. No passing in school zones • Do not pass or overtake another vehicle traveling the same direction in a school zone. This includes on roads with multiple lanes in the same direction. Stop for/do not pass school buses stopping to pick up or let students out. No U-turns in school zones • Over coming months, roadside banners will be installed in select school locations statewide reminding drivers that it is illegal to pass in school zones. Printable school zone safety flyers will also be available to schools and educational organizations.

The campaign is spearheaded by the Nevada Department of Transportation’s Safe Routes to Schools Program. The program collaborates with schools year-round to improve students’ ability to safely walk and bike to school by providing students with bicycling and pedestrian education and activities, such as Walk and Bike to School Day. Educational materials are funded through state motor vehicle license and license renewal fees.

“Some Nevadans haven’t driven as much over the past year. Other may be traveling new routes which take them through newly active school zones,” said NDOT Bicycle and Pedestrian Education Coordinator Albert Jacquez. “Having a year away from these traditional school zone driving routines doesn’t mean that safety should take a break. We all must share the road to keep everyone safe.” Nevadans can visit bicyclenevada.com for school zone information, resources, and contacts.

PEDESTRIANS • Plan your route. • Stay visible. Wear light and bright colored clothing. If you must be out at night, wear reflective clothing. • Stay alert. Put your phone down and do not wear headphones. • Walk on sidewalks. If no sidewalks are available, ensure that there is safe distance between yourself and passing vehicles and walk facing traffic. • Only cross when safe to do so. Make eye contact with the drivers and make sure all cars have stopped before crossing. When possible, cross at a crosswalk.

DRIVERS • Always drive attentively and obey all school zone traffic control, including reduced school zone speeds. • When approaching school zones and crosswalks, reduce speed and be prepared to stop. • Stop for pedestrians and bicyclists and wait for them to cross completely. • Never pass a car that has stopped at a cross walk. • Obey the three-foot rule: when passing a bicycle, allow for at least three feet of clearance between the vehicle and bicyclist. • Never drive distracted or impaired.