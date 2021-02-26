Callan bill harnesses internet to help young people in crisis

OLYMPIA – The Washington State House of Representatives OK’d legislation Thursday afternoon to help young people connect with much-needed behavioral health services. HB 1373, sponsored by Rep. Lisa Callan, would require public schools to post contact information for behavioral health organizations on the home page of the school’s website and on social media platforms used by the district.

Callan (D-5, Issaquah) said the bill grew out of her talks with members of the Legislative Youth Advisory Council (LYAC), who recognized the need to use today’s technology to help young people who want access to behavioral health resources.

“Listening to our youth and hearing what they need to navigate life and learning is imperative now more than ever, as traditional learning has been so significantly interrupted,” Callan said. “The LYAC is an inspiring group of involved young people, and I’m proud to sponsor this bill on their behalf.

“Behavioral health is an aspect of life for everyone, including our youth. Ensuring resource information is available when and where it is needed and is relevant is what this legislation is about. This is incredibly critical now more than ever as student interaction is mostly virtual and isolation is at an all-time high. Our students asked for this, it makes perfect sense, and I’m glad my House colleagues agree.”

HB 1373, which passed the House 93-5, now heads to the Senate for further consideration.

