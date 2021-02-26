Omatic Software expanding operations in Charleston County

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Omatic Software, a data integration company, today announced plans to expand operations in Charleston County. The $450,000 investment will create approximately 100 new jobs over the next five years.

Founded in 2002, Omatic Software provides data health and integration solutions for nonprofits by democratizing data access and insight. The company services thousands of nonprofit organizations with innovative integration solutions to eliminate manual processes and provide up-to-date and complete data.

Located at the Portside Ferry Wharf in Mount Pleasant, Omatic Software’s expansion will serve as the company’s corporate headquarters and will be its main hub for software research and development, as well as sales and operations.

The expansion was completed in late 2020. Individuals interested in joining the Omatic Software team should visit the company’s careers webpage.

“About five years ago, I moved to Charleston to lead and grow a small organization. The Charleston community and its infrastructure have made it possible for Omatic and the tech industry to flourish through its business-friendly policies and collaboration. I have grown to appreciate the unique combination of industry and culture that Charleston has to offer – that unique combination I expect will continue to serve Omatic and the tech industry well, drawing more talent to the region.” -Omatic Software CEO Dan Kim

“Our state has become an ideal destination for businesses looking to grow, and the fact that companies like Omatic Software continue to find success here is proof of that. This investment that will create approximately 100 new jobs for our citizens is a big win for Charleston County, and I look forward to watching this company’s continued success.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“Omatic Software’s decision to expand in Charleston County is further indication that our state’s skilled workforce and business-friendly climate are working to help existing businesses grow and compete. The company’s continued commitment to Team South Carolina will have a lasting effect on the community and the state for years to come.” -Secretary of Commerce Bobby Hitt

“Desirable amenities and a talented workforce make our community an enticing location for technology-based companies. Omatic Software’s expansion will further propel Charleston County as the tech hub of South Carolina. Congratulations to Dan Kim and the Omatic team!” -Charleston County Council Chairman Teddie Pryor

