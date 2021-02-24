State Supports Industry-Led Workforce Development

The Oklahoma Office of Workforce Development recently announced $500,000 in grants to support five industry sector partnerships as they build collaborative partnerships to solve workforce development challenges.

“The Governor’s Council for Workforce and Economic Development and the Oklahoma Office of Workforce Development (OOWD) believe that businesses are best positioned to solve the problems of industry, including talent recruitment, development and retention,” said Board Chair Chuck Gray. “The grants announced today will play an important role in scaling business driven strategies tailored to meet the needs of regional economies.”

Sector partnerships are groups of business leaders, from the same industry and in a shared labor market, who work with education, workforce development, economic development, and community organizations to address the workforce and other competitiveness needs of their industry.

“In Oklahoma, we know that business and industry should set the trends for workforce development,” said Brent Kisling, Executive Director, Oklahoma Department of Commerce. “The state is committed to supporting their efforts to fostering relationships with education and their community government and economic development organizations. By taking a more local approach, industry can create sustainable avenues for workforce development and ensure their future success.”

“The Sector Partnership Grants continue the Governor’s Council and the Office of Workforce Development’s commitment to expanding business-led solutions to workforce challenges in the state,” said Don Morris, Executive Director of the Oklahoma Office of Workforce Development. “These grants provide an opportunity for industry to identify specific needs and work side-by-side with education, economic and workforce development, and community partners to solve local and regional problems.”

These grants will allow businesses to assess and identify workforce gaps and other industry needs, strategically plan strategies that meet demonstrated industry demand for skilled workers, and carry out identified strategies.