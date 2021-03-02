Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Solomon Exam Prep Publishes White Paper: "Optimizing On-Boarding in 2021: 7 Key Trends for the Securities Industry"

Read Solomon Exam Prep’s analysis of the changing exam prep landscape and what your firm needs to optimize for these changes!

PORTLAND, OREGON, USA, March 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The securities industry has experienced rapid change in recent years and the securities exam and securities licensing process has undergone substantial change as well. Solomon Exam Prep has been helping people pass securities licensing exams for nearly 20 years, and with the enormous change in the industry, we are sharing our top 7 most impactful trends in the securities industry as they relate to exam prep in a newly-published white paper titled “Optimizing On-Boarding in 2021: 7 Key Trends for the Securities Industry.” These trends have been gleaned through statistical analysis and are based in Solomon’s deep understanding of the industry. Our goal is to give compliance and training professionals the tools to craft a unified, data-driven exam prep solution.

Without the necessary tools, passing a securities exam can be an arduous process for new hires and firms alike. In 2021, it is more important than ever to maximize onboarding efficiency, so using an outdated exam prep solution simply won’t do. To read Solomon Exam Prep’s analysis of the changing exam prep landscape, and what your firm needs to optimize for these changes, visit the Solomon blog to download a free copy of this white paper.

About Solomon Exam Prep
Solomon Exam Prep has helped thousands of students pass their securities exams including the SIE and the Series 3, 6, 7, 14, 22, 24, 26, 27, 28, 50, 51, 52, 53, 54, 63, 65, 66, 79, 82 and 99. Visit the Solomon Exam Prep website to explore all of our study options.

