Funeral Director Turned Jewelry Designer Provides Peace and Comfort with New Collection
RememBAR Offers High-Quality Modern Heirlooms to Help Commemorate Those Who Have Passed OnWESTCHESTER COUNTY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As more than 500,000 people have lost their lives as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, one jewelry company is helping loved ones stay connected to those who have passed by launching a new collection of finely crafted keepsakes that allows them to carry their memories close to their hearts.
Created by Jennifer Graziano, a fourth-generation funeral director in collaboration with a former Tiffany & Co. designer, RememBAR is a wearable reminder that love always lives on. Featuring a modern and minimalistic aesthetic that is as elegant as it is timeless, the collection features bracelets, necklaces, rings and pendants with a hollowed-out bar designed to hold cremated remains, a small lock of hair or a favorite perfume or cologne. On each piece, the word “remember” is delicately inscribed on one side of the bar along with a 0.08 carat birthstone of the descendant on the other.
Unlike most remembrance jewelry, RememBAR pieces are highly engineered and designed with a screw closure that can only be opened with a custom screwdriver, ensuring the memento is safely and permanently contained. Crafted with the highest-quality materials as modern heirlooms, all birthstones placed are precious gems while the beads used for the bracelets are all genuine semi precious gems.
Offered in a range of 18K yellow gold, white gold, rose gold and sterling silver, each piece is fully customizable and allows for additional engraving of sentiments. Retail prices range from $150- $2,050 and are available for purchase online at www.remembarcollection.com.
“In a time where so many people have been left heartbroken and longing for one last special moment with their loved ones, the RememBAR is a delicate and discreet piece of fine jewelry that can be a personal reminder that your loved one is forever connected with you,” said Graziano. “RememBAR is not simply another elegant accessory, but rather a wearable memory that provides comfort as we move forward. Love lives on as life goes on, so let’s hold onto it.”
Growing up, Graziano spent her life within the walls of her family’s funeral home which sparked her decision to pursue a career within the family business. Over the years, she watched the impact her father had on the local community as he was present and most helpful during extremely difficult moments. Deciding to continue his legacy, Graziano started to realize the dramatic changes to funeral culture over the years, most notably the rise of cremation and the need for tangible comforts to heal a broken heart. Watching the tide shift, she recognized the void for quality, keepsake jewelry which is how RememBAR was created.
