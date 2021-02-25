Construction Start of $854M Major Transmission Project

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced the construction start on a $854 million project to upgrade energy transmission along 93-mile 345-kilovolt (kV) in the Mohawk Valley and Capital Region. The Marcy to New Scotland Transmission Upgrade Project, highlighted in the Governor's 2021 State of the State address, is designed to increase transmission capacity and help deliver more renewable energy to higher demand areas across the state. In addition, the project will stimulate the local and regional economies by creating and supporting hundreds of clean energy construction jobs. The project, managed jointly by LS Power Grid New York and the New York Power Authority, puts New York on track to meet its goals under the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act, which includes a zero-emissions electricity sector by 2040, 70 percent renewable energy generation by 2030, and economy-wide carbon neutrality.

"A clean and reliable transmission infrastructure is critical to combating climate change and achieving New York's nation-leading clean energy goals," Governor Cuomo said. "The start of construction on this important project marks a major milestone in our efforts to construct a new energy superhighway to move energy across the state more efficiently, while also creating new jobs and opportunities for New Yorkers that will help to reinvigorate our local and statewide economies."

This project upgraded 93 miles of transmission lines and included construction of two new substations between NYPA's central transmission hub in Marcy in Oneida County and New Scotland in Albany County. The project uses existing electric transmission corridors and replaces aging and outdated transmission towers with the latest technologies to increase energy efficiency. The New York State Public Service Commission approved a Certificate of Environmental Compatibility and Public Need for the project at its January 21 meeting.

The Governor first unveiled the proposal in his 2021 State of the State, as part of a package of transmission projects across the state that will form New York's Green Energy Superhighway - 250 miles of planned investments that will create opportunities to maximize the use of renewable energy for parts of the state that rely heavily on fossil fuel plants.

NYPA President and CEO Gil C. Quiniones said, "NYPA is excited to bring its transmission expertise to bear on the rebuild of this critical transmission artery. As we continue to generate more clean energy, we need a modern, flexible Green Energy Superhighway to deliver it where it needs to go. We share Governor Cuomo's urgency on the need to move these transmission projects forward expeditiously for the welfare of our environment, our energy security and our economy."

LS Power CEO Paul Segal said, "We're thrilled to mark the start of construction on this project, which plays a critical role in supporting the state's clean energy plans. LS Power looks forward to continuing its work creating innovative and cost-effective energy solutions across the state to transform the electrical grid."

Governor Cuomo's nation-leading climate agenda is the most aggressive climate and clean energy initiative in the nation, calling for an orderly and just transition to clean energy that creates jobs and continues fostering a green economy as New York State recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic. Enshrined into law through the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act, New York is on a path to achieving its mandated goal of a zero-emissions electricity sector by 2040, including 70 percent renewable energy generation by 2030, and to reach economy-wide carbon neutrality.

The transmission upgrade project also builds on New York's unprecedented ramp-up of clean energy including over $4 billion invested in 91 large-scale renewable projects across the state, the creation of more than 150,000 jobs in New York's clean energy sector, a commitment to develop 9,000 megawatts of offshore wind by 2035, and 1,800 percent growth in the distributed solar sector since 2011. Under Governor Cuomo's leadership, New York will build on this progress and reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 85 percent from 1990 levels by 2050, while meeting a goal to deliver 40 percent of the benefits of clean energy investments to disadvantaged communities and advancing progress towards the state's 2025 energy efficiency target of reducing on-site energy consumption by 185 trillion BTUs in end-use savings.

New York State Senate Energy Chair Kevin Parker said, "As the Chair of the Energy & Telecommunications Committee I am pleased to see this great infrastructure moving forward in New York State. This initiative will lead us to an energy system that is more resilient to changing weather patterns, bring economic activity, jobs and cleaner energy across the state."

New York State Assembly Energy Chair Michael J. Cusick said, "As we continue our transition to renewable energy in an effort to meet the climate and energy goals set forth by the CLCPA, one of the most significant challenges in achieving those goals is transmission. As we work to increase the production of renewable energy, transmitting the power from where it is produced to where it is most needed remains a logistical challenge. This announcement of a significant investment in transmission not only demonstrates New York State's steadfast commitment to resolving this looming challenge but it will also move our state closer to realizing the goals set forth by the CLCPA while also creating jobs across the state."

NYPA is the largest state public power organization in the nation. NYPA owns and operates approximately one third of New York's high voltage power lines. These lines transmit power from NYPA's three large hydroelectric generation facilities and independent wind power generation facilities, connecting nearly 7,000 megawatts of renewable energy to New York State's power grid. This includes connecting more than 6,300 megawatts of hydroelectric power and about 700 megawatts, or more than a third, of New York State generated wind energy to the grid. For more information visit www.nypa.gov and follow us on Twitter @NYPAenergy, LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, and Tumblr.

LS Power is a development, investment and operating company focused on the North American power and energy infrastructure sector. Since its inception in 1990, in addition to its development of over 660 miles of high voltage transmission, LS Power has developed, constructed, managed or acquired more than 45,000 MW of power generation, including utility-scale solar, wind, hydro, natural gas-fired and battery energy storage projects. Additionally, LS Power actively invests in businesses focused on renewable energy and fuels, as well as distributed energy resource platforms, such as CPower Energy Management and EVgo. Across its efforts, LS Power has raised in excess of $46 billion in debt and equity financing to support North American infrastructure. For more information, please visit www.LSPower.com