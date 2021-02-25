Epic Waters is all in for the all-inclusive PlayGrand Adventures
Each and every year, we are excited to take part in raising money for this incredible, inclusive experience, and we are always proud to support our Grand Prairie partners.”GRAND PRAIRIE, TX, USA, February 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Epic Waters Indoor Waterpark and the entire Grand Prairie community is committed to raising money for the all-abilities playground, PlayGrand Adventures. PlayGrand Adventures, nestled in the heart of the EpicCentral campus, provides a safe and fun playground experience of ‘EPIC’ proportions for all ages and abilities. While the playground is currently closed due to concerns around the pandemic, it expects to reopen later in 2021. The playground includes adventure areas which are designed to stimulate, challenge, and encourage development of several skill sets while providing social interaction, sense of discovery, creativity, and exercise.
— Michael Hays, General Manager
“Having fun is at the center of everything we do at Epic Waters! And we believe fun is for EVERYONE,” said Michael Hays, General Manager at Epic Waters Indoor Waterpark. “Each and every year, we are excited to take part in raising money for this incredible, inclusive experience, and we are always proud to support our Grand Prairie partners.”
Epic Waters kicked off their fundraising efforts on February 7th with their annual Epic Plunge! Participants plunged into 50 degree water and showed their support for PlayGrand Adventures. Don’t worry! Afterwards they thawed out in the temperature controlled park kept at a toasty 85 degrees with a delicious cup of hot chocolate! Epic Waters is continuously supporting their counterparts and working together to make the campus truly epic!
Epic Waters is a major player at EpicCentral. This 172-acre park is an ever-growing area that includes family-friendly activities, such as the indoor water park, the all-abilities playground, The Epic (fitness, arts, and entertainment facility), and The Summit (for ages 50 & up). EpicCentral is an amazing place to bring your family and friends and enjoy fun activities all weekend long! Epic Waters is special because their enclosed space allows for you to enjoy twisting slides, flowing action rivers, and relaxing lounge chairs in 85 degree weather no matter what it’s like outside!
Come join Epic Waters, the largest indoor waterpark in North Texas, and see for yourself how amazing EpicCentral really is. Creating one of the largest specialized playgrounds for children of all abilities in Texas, Grand Prairie really knows how to entertain! Whether it’s a day trip or a weekend, Epic Waters has the entertainment to keep you busy and the prime location to keep you close to lodging and dining as well!
