Dental Marketing Leader To Deliver Two High Impact Courses at 156th Chicago Dental Society Midwinter Meeting
On Saturday, February 27, 2021, Daniel A. Bobrow, AIM Dental Marketing's president will deliver lectures on telephone skills mastery and dental cause marketing.
Bobrow is also Exec. Dir. of Climb for a Cause, creator of The Art of First Impressions, host of the Practice Perfection web-based education series, and co-inventor of the Dental Marketing Dashboard.”CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At 8:00 a.m. Central on Saturday, February 27th, AIM Dental Marketing president Daniel A. "Danny" Bobrow, MBA (finance), MBA (marketing) will deliver an abbreviated version of his acclaimed Master The Art of First Impressions: Make Every Call An Appointment lecture.
Drawing upon his 31 years of experience, Bobrow will share and guide attendees through the mind and skill sets that make it simple to connect with any caller to schedule a solid and kept appointment.
Mr. Bobrow will reveal how to quickly and easily establish rapport, convey empathy, exude enthusiasm, ask the right questions in the right way at the right time, and employ effective listening technique to connect with and guide callers to a firm dental appointment.
Learn more about Bobrow's Lecture at: https://www.eventscribe.net/2021/CDSvMWM/agenda.asp?startdate=2/27/2021&enddate=2/27/2021&BCFO=V&pfp=Lectures&tn=&cpf2=&cus2=&pta=
Then at 11:00 a.m., Bobrow will Deliver Doing Well By Doing Good: Wrap Your Practice In A Blanket Of Caring. Attendees will be exposed to a dental practice builder that requires no selling, costs nothing to implement, enhances patient loyalty, encourages referrals, attracts new patients, builds team camaraderie, positions the dentist as a coveted media source, and does far more good for ones chosen cause than ever imagined possible.
Attendees will leave equipped with the skills to: reduce team turnover, enhance team engagement, increase job satisfaction, and generate more production from new and existing patients.
Learn more about Bobrow's Lecture at: https://www.eventscribe.net/2021/CDSvMWM/agenda.asp?startdate=2/27/2021&enddate=2/27/2021&BCFO=V&pfp=Lectures&tn=&cpf2=&cus2=&pta=
Daniel A. ‘Danny’ Bobrow is President of AIM Dental Marketing. He is also Executive Director of Climb for a Cause, creator of The Art of First Impressions telephone skills mastery curriculum, host of the Practice Perfection web-based education series, and co-inventor of the Dental Marketing Dashboard.
Danny lectures nationwide, and has been published in numerous professional publications. He is a Certified mediator and arbitrator, Charter Member of the Speaking Consulting Network, and founding executive chair for the American Academy for Oral Systemic Health.
He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Economics from The University of Illinois, and Masters of Business Administration Degrees (MBAs) in finance and marketing from The University of Chicago and K.U.L. Belgium, respectively.
His passions include skiing, cycling, adventure racing, kayaking, and mountaineering.
Danny is a certified health coach and personal trainer, which serves to round out his passion for helping professionals lead by example.
Daniel A. Bobrow
American Dental Corporation
312-455-9488
dbobrow@aimdentalmarketing.com
