Save the Date for Armstrong & Associates’ Ninth Annual 3PL Value Creation North America Summit 2021
Leading Third-Party Logistics, Innovation, E-Commerce, Investors, and Industry Experts Explore Value Creation Strategies Driving Competitive AdvantageMILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN, USA, February 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On October 20-21st, Armstrong & Associates is hosting the ninth annual 3PL Value Creation North America Summit. This year’s event analyzes important third-party logistics industry events (such as the impact of the e-commerce growth, digitalization, M&A trends, and advancements in technological innovation) in a fully engaged way. The summit is a strategic event where C-level 3PL executives, investment community leaders, and technology innovators gather to assess the current and future state of the third-party logistics market and explore strategies for value creation in a rapidly changing environment.
Through a combination of industry-focused market research, insightful question and answer style panels, and thought leadership, the event takes an unparalleled deep-dive into the operational, financial, and technological aspects of the global 3PL industry. Learn about how the value-added services within E-Commerce Fulfillment and Last-Mile Delivery, Warehousing and Distribution, Domestic Transportation Management/Freight Brokerage, Dedicated Contract Carriage, and International Transportation Management/Freight Forwarding will define the future competitive landscape.
Key takeaways from the virtual 2020 event included:
• Agility and adaptation have been essential to 3PLs during the COVID pandemic. Realigning labor and capacity have required ingenuity and patience. The demand for quality labor is high. Trucking and warehousing capacities have been strained particularly in the major markets–Chicago, Los Angeles, Dallas, Atlanta and New York/New Jersey.
• Significant modifications have been made in shipper/3PL relationships as parties adapted. Food, Consumer products, Healthcare and Technology have boomed while Automotive, Industrial and other verticals have slumped.
• Imports and exports to the Chinese market have fallen following a trend beginning with the passage of the Section 301 tariff regulations and their 25% tax levied in 2018. Brexit is the next major challenge.
• Major acquisitions are at a standstill. Platform companies are hard to find. Sales of smaller, bolt-on companies continue to proceed at a rapid pace.
• 2021 will see the expansion of 3PL automation capabilities in transportation management and warehousing. 2021 should be a good year for all 3PLs as the economy rebounds and COVID vaccines take effect.
• While private equity may dominate the number of deals in 2018 and 2019, strategic buyers are looking for good fits. Strategic buyers are often looking for a niche business, with a good cultural and geographic fit, with a sticky customer base, and one that can be quickly accretive to the business. Major international strategic buyers want to capture U.S. consumer spending.
• Innovative technologies such as robotics and artificial intelligence are being used to augment existing business models and operations to drive disruption.
The 3PL Value Creation North America Summit will be held at Embassy Suites Chicago Downtown Magnificent Mile in Chicago, Illinois. Extra safety precautions will be in place. For further event details or to register, please visit https://www.3plogistics.com/3plna2021/.
ABOUT ARMSTRONG & ASSOCIATES, INC.
Armstrong & Associates, Inc. (A&A) was established in 1980 to meet the needs of a newly deregulated domestic transportation market. Since then, through its leading Third-Party Logistics (3PL) market research and history of helping companies outsource logistics functions, A&A has become an internationally recognized key resource for 3PL market information and consulting.
A&A’s mission is to have leading proprietary supply chain knowledge and market research not available anywhere else. As proof of our continued work in supporting our mission, A&A’s 3PL market research is frequently cited in media articles, publications, and securities filings by publicly traded 3PLs. In addition, A&A’s email newsletter currently has over 88,000 subscribers globally.
A&A’s market research complements its consulting activities by providing continually updated data for analysis. Based upon its unsurpassed knowledge of the 3PL market and the operations of leading 3PLs, A&A has provided strategic planning consulting services to over 30 3PLs, supported 23 closed investment transactions, and provided advice to numerous companies looking to benchmark existing 3PL operations or outsource logistics functions.
